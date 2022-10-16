Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was labeled a “project” pick, someone with impressive physical tools but whose inexperience at the position might keep him from making an immediate impact at the NFL level.

Six games in, Woolen is emerging as the team’s next defensive star.

Woolen had yet another impactful game for the Seahawks on Sunday against Arizona, with five tackles, one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in Seattle’s 19-9 victory. The interception was Woolen’s fourth of the season, all of which have come in the past four games, and ties him with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer for the league lead.

Woolen also recovered a fumble at the Seattle 19-yard line with 2:32 to go in the third quarter, after fellow rookie corner Coby Bryant forced the ball out on a 9-yard scramble from Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

Woolen recovered a fumble against New Orleans last week and blocked a field goal back in Week 2 against San Francisco.

That run of success makes Woolen the seventh player in franchise history to come away with a pick in four consecutive games, and puts him one interception away from tying the team’s rookie record. Woolen’s performance has been eye-opening for his teammates, and made them question why opposing offenses continue to test the man who goes by the nickname “Riq the Freak.”

“Even if you throw a perfect ball, he’s going to be right there because he is so tall and so long,” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said. “He’s phenomenal. He’s learning the game, and I don’t even think he understands what he’s doing right now.”

Diggs lovingly described his teammate as sometimes “oblivious to what’s going on,” but his sheer talent makes up for any mistakes he may make.

As talented as he is, Woolen is still relatively new to the cornerback position.

“I’ve just been trying to gain a lot of knowledge about the game,” Woolen said. “Just situations and different little things that go into it to help make you better as a player. I feel like I’ve been doing that from the time I’ve been here to now. I was blessed with athletic ability, so when those two come together, and you know what you can do, it slows the game down a lot for you.”

Woolen committed to the University of Texas San Antonio as a wide receiver and only converted to corner as a sophomore, which led some to doubt how quickly he would be able to adjust to the NFL level.

But so far Woolen has blown those expectations out of the water, and coach Pete Carroll is thrilled with Woolen’s progress.

“He’s comfortable now. He’s feeling it,” Carroll said. “Those weren’t hard plays for him to make. He’s just in the right place, and he’s so dynamic as an athlete that he can get up and go off the ground on the high ball and you really can’t contest him. So it’s pretty exciting.”

For opposing quarterbacks, Woolen is quickly becoming a problem player, which Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith experienced firsthand.

“I faced him in (training) camp,” Smith said. “He gave me a couple struggles and to see him growing, learning the game, and playing above the neck, it’s scary. Because he’s got all the physical tools, and (Bryant) as well, you know. Those guys are doing a great job at processing, taking in the coaching and game plans, and executing on Sundays. I think those guys will continue to do that.”

Woolen watches highlights of the “Legion of Boom” before every game, and takes pride in being a part of a team with that kind of defensive legacy. He is hopeful that maybe he can be a part of the LOB version 2.0, but he knows that there is still more work to be done before he gets to that point.

Judging by his rookie season so far, though, it isn’t out of the question.

“I just want to try to make a name for myself, just like every other DB wants to make a name for himself,” Woolen said. “It’s a great deal to be mentioned with DBs who left a legacy here, but at the same time, we want to do the same thing and leave our legacy here for the future.”