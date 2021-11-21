Over the past month, the best development of the Seahawks’ worst stretch of the season might have been the emergence of rookie Tre Brown.

Brown and D.J. Reed had started to solidify a shaky cornerback situation, and their play had helped spark an overall turnaround for Seattle’s defense.

Suddenly, the Seahawks were without both cornerbacks Sunday afternoon in a 23-13 loss to Arizona.

Brown suffered a patellar tendon injury to his knee midway through the second quarter — an injury that could end his promising rookie season.

Brown’s knee buckled when he attempted to jump for a pass completed to A.J. Green. Brown stayed on the ground for several minutes as teammates huddled around him near the Arizona sideline.

Brown then got up and walked slowly off the field with trainers and straight to the Seahawks locker room.

“Tre has a patellar tendon injury. And, you know, those are pretty tough,” coach Pete Carroll said afterward.

Reed did not play Sunday because of an injury to his “groin/knee,” as listed on the team’s injury report late in the week.

After Brown’s injury, Sidney Jones and Bless Austin were the Seahawks’ two outside cornerbacks for the rest of the game.

It is not clear if Reed might be able to play in the Seahawks game at Washington, D.C., next Monday night.

Another injury for Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny’s frustrating career was perfectly encapsulated in one dazzling play Sunday afternoon.

One week after playing zero snaps in the loss to Green Bay, Penny officially made his first career start for the Seahawks against Arizona.

And Penny immediately flashed the potential the Seahawks long saw out of their 2018 first-round pick. On the game’s first snap, he took a handoff and burst 18 yards into the second level of the defense.

But, yes, there’s always this eventuality with Penny — he immediately left the field and headed with trainers into the medical tent to get evaluated for a hamstring injury.

With starting running back Chris Carson now out for the season with a neck injury, the Seahawks had hoped Penny could help fill the void.

Penny did return to the field in the third quarter. He played two more snaps, getting one carry for 1 yard, but was a nonfactor the rest of the way.

Alex Collins again led the Seahawks with 36 yards rushing on 10 carries.