Seahawks starting right guard D.J. Fluker departed Thursday night’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury after Seattle’s second series and was listed as doubtful to return.

Fluker was replaced by second-year player Jamarco Jones, who is listed as a tackle but has been getting work at guard in practice, as well.

Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, missed all of last season with an ankle injury and had seen action only on special teams in the first three games of this season.

But Jones has been elevated to a backup role the last few weeks with Ethan Pocic out with neck and mid-back injuries. Pocic was again inactive for Thursday’s game.

Thrown into the fire with Fluker’s injury, Jones played guard alongside right tackle Germain Ifedi as the Seahawks immediately moved 75 yards for a touchdown to take the lead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Jones, though, was then called for a false start on his second series.

But he played through the rest of the first half with Fluker watching from the sidelines without his helmet.

Collier among Seahawks’ inactives

First-round pick L.J. Collier, a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks, was among the Seahawks’ seven inactive players Thursday night. Collier played 20 snaps last week against Arizona in his most significant action as a Seahawk.

Coach Pete Carroll said Collier “did fine’’ but the Seahawks decided to go with just seven defensive linemen this week, in part due to keeping one more running back active.

“He did fine,’’ Carroll said of Collier. “He played about 20 plays and was active. Had a couple of nice plays; a nice tackle on a draw. Some good stuff.”

Among the active players was left tackle Duane Brown, who was listed as questionable for the game but had said after practice Wednesday that he would play. Running back Rashaad Penny was also active and after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Seattle’s other inactive players are receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, safeties Marquise Blair and Adrian Colbert, cornerback Akeem King and Pocic.

Pocic was the only one on the list who is dealing with an injury, listed as questionable for the game with a mid-back injury.

Blair was a healthy scratch for the second straight game meaning Seattle’s top two picks in the 2019 draft were healthy inactives (Collier and Blair).

Among the Rams inactives were two former UW standouts — safety Taylor Rapp and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. Rapp is dealing with an ankle injury.

Homer again takes on up back role on punt team

Running back Travis Homer again worked as the up back, or personal protector, on the punt team, a role that had been held by Shaquem Griffin through the New Orleans game.

But after that loss the Seahawks made a change to going with Homer at that role against the Cardinals and kept with it for the Rams game.

Homer, a sixth-round pick out of Miami, has yet to play on offense this season but has become a valuable special teams member already — which was something the Seahawks mentioned when he was selected.

“He’s been just exactly what you wan out of a rookie guy, that makes the team, a lower pick, battles his way through camp, shows good stuff,’’ Carroll said this week. “He’s the leading effort guy in the special teams group. He just seems so consistently on, and it’s not all the tackles. Just his chase, and willingness. He’s doing a great job.”