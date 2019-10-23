RENTON — What to do at right guard?

That is the question the Seahawks must answer with D.J. Fluker healthy enough after injuring his hamstring to again start. His replacement, Jamarco Jones, has performed so well since he was inserted into that spot early in the win over the Los Angeles Rams that coach Pete Carroll essentially called it an open competition on Monday.

“Somewhat, because he’s competing and he’s done well,” Carroll said Monday when asked if Jones’ play had affected Fluker’s status. “That means that he’s raised the question: Does he deserve to play? Should he start? He played terrific for us for three weeks in a row now. It’s a good situation for us, it’s as competitive as can be and D.J.’s got to come back for us ready to go — which he is. His attitude is great, he can’t wait to get back out there. We’ll see what it all means, we’ll know at the end of the week really.”

Fluker posted this tweet later in the day: “Better put some respect on my name!!! You ain’t seen my best yet period I’ll bet on myself all day. DONT EVER COUNT ME OUT. THINK ITS A GAME!! TRY ME.”

It might have seemed the tweet was linked to Carroll’s comments, but Fluker said Wednesday that was not the case.

“My tweet wasn’t about that,” Fluker said. “Everyone got confused about it, but I didn’t know anything (about what Carroll said). I tweet stuff like that all the time. You can go down my tweets and my timeline and you see I can get fired up about anything. My thing is that I am coming back. That’s what it’s about for me. Whoever took (the tweet) the wrong way, that’s on them. But that was not the point.”

Fluker said he is at full health after being active last week in essentially an emergency role. Should he start? He said that’s not for him to say.

“Whatever the coach wants to do, I have no trouble with that,” he said. “I just do my job and I am ready to play. That’s it.”

So what to do Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at right guard?

As far as problems go, this definitely qualifies as a first-world one, not that Carroll would ever call it a problem with how much he loves competition.

“What we need to do is be truthful, be straight up about what is going on and everyone knows where they stand,” Carroll said. “I keep standing for giving guys opportunities to show who they are and what they are all about to give them a chance to compete and play more.”

Jones played offensive tackle at Ohio State and was drafted in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2018. He had never played as a guard at any level until this season. But he took to the position immediately, holding up well against the Rams and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Jones’ solid play has continued, and count Fluker among those impressed.

“He did a great job, he’s always ready and always prepared,” Fluker said. “That’s what it’s about, being a teammate and stepping up when your number is called.”

The way Carroll sees it, he has two great choices so he can’t go wrong.

“It’s a great situation for us,” Carroll said Wednesday. “We are thrilled about Jamarco’s play the last few weeks and we love the fact that D.J. is back.”

Notes

• The Seahawks waived reserve guard Jordan Roos to make room for safety Quandre Diggs, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

• Linebacker Malik Carney was re-signed to the practice squad. An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, he was on the practice squad earlier this season. Also signed to the practice squad was receiver Penny Hart, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was released from the practice squad to make room for Hart.