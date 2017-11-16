Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said from his hospital bed in Green Bay on a YouTube video Thursday that he will likely be off his feet for 2-3 months after having Achilles surgery on Wednesday.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had surgery on his ruptured Achilles Wednesday in Green Bay.

Thursday, Sherman posted a Q-and-A from his hospital on YouTube and offered a few details.

Sherman gave about a 6-8-month timeline for a recovery saying he’ll probably be ready in “May, June.”

He said he plans to fly back to Seattle Thursday and be with the team for Monday night’s game against Atlanta.

Sherman notes in the video that “they won’t let me walk on it right now so I guess the comeback really starts in two-three months.” Until then he says he will concentrate on core work.

Asked about the surgery, Sherman says “I feel good about the surgery. I already had it. I wasn’t nervous. The guy (Dr. Bob Anderson) is pretty good at what he does.”

Asked if he’ll be coaching while he is hurt, Sherman said “I’m going to be coaching my butt off, I know that for sure.”

And asked about safety Kam Chancellor, who has been having tests to determine the severity of a stinger suffered against Arizona, Sherman said somewhat ominously that “Kam is hanging in there. Keeping his head up. Just trying to figure it out right now.”

Sherman appears to have deleted his tweet promoting the live Q&A and deleted the video from Youtube.

We’ll update the post if the video reappears.