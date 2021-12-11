RENTON — It was almost exactly 12 years ago — Dec. 13, 2009 — that the Seahawks traveled to Houston in the midst of a disappointing season, but coming off a home win over the 49ers that they hoped had turned things around.

Instead, a 5-7 Seahawks team in its first year under Jim Mora fell behind the Texans 24-0 less than 18 minutes into the game en route to a 34-7 loss that kicked off a four-game losing streak to end the season.

And if there was a moment when maybe things began to really spiral downward for Mora in Seattle it was there in Houston.

Less than a month later, on Jan. 8, Mora was fired, becoming the only one-year coach in Seahawks history (other than interim Mike McCormack in 1982), and three days later Pete Carroll was hired as his replacement.

Twelve years later, Carroll and the Seahawks return to Houston in a scenario that is bizarrely similar.

Like the 2009 team, the Seahawks beat San Francisco last week 30-23 to snap a skid of six losses in seven games and keep flickering playoff hopes alive.

Advertising

And like the 2009 team, they now travel to Houston — 12 years minus one day later — hoping to get another win to fully put in force what they hope can be a late-season surge that if not getting the team into the playoffs could at least put a happier face on a disappointing season and show that maybe things are not as bad as they may have at times seemed this season.

Not that anyone is suggesting Carroll’s job is on the line (though few really thought Mora’s was at that point in 2009, either).

And last week’s win over the 49ers appeared to show that any fears/rumors that the Seahawks were tuning out Carroll were unwarranted.

But if something could change that perception it would be losing to a Houston team that at 2-10 is tied with Jacksonville for the second-worst record in the NFL, ahead of only 1-10-1 Detroit, but that on paper may be the worst.

The Texans are last in total offense (254.4 yards per game), last in rushing offense (78.8), last in points per game (13.7), last in rushing defense (144.2) and 30th in points allowed (26.9).

And they are now starting rookie Davis Mills at quarterback, announcing Friday that the former Stanford quarterback will be their starter for the rest of the season ahead of veteran Tyrod Taylor, and with star Deshaun Watson continuing to be inactive.

Advertising

Mills, a third-round pick in 2021, is 0-6 as a starter with five of the losses by 15 points or more.

About the only thing the Texans do well is pick off passes — 14, which is tied for fifth in the NFL and twice as many as the Seahawks.

But even that comes with something of an asterisk as nine came in three games — three against Trevor Lawrence in the first start of his career, four by Ryan Tannehill in a rainy game in Tennessee and two against Miami backup QB Jacoby Brissett.

There are valid reasons, in other words, that Seattle is an 8.5-point favorite, the most it has been favored in any game this season, home or road.

Which means there are really no reasons this shouldn’t be a rout.

The Seahawks now have Russell Wilson back, apparently at full strength, after he completed 30 of 37 last week against the 49ers, 81.08%, his best of the season.

Advertising

And while Seattle won’t have Lewisville, Texas, native Jamal Adams at strong safety to make something of a homecoming, they will have the rest of a defense that is allowing just 20.8 points per game, sixth in the NFL despite allowing 396.2 yards per game, 31st in the NFL.

Even the fact that the game is a 10 a.m. Seattle start shouldn’t be an issue. While early starts were once a struggle for the Seahawks, they have won 12 of their past 13 10 a.m. starts dating to 2018.

They shouldn’t even have a motivational struggle. Not after last week, when receiver Tyler Lockett asked to speak to the team on the night before the game and asked his teammates to remember, basically, how lucky they were to be NFL players and to not take that for granted, even if the season hasn’t gone as planned.

“When I got up there and was able to talk about our ‘why,’’’ Lockett recalled this week. “A lot of it was because we get so caught up with this game of football and what we have to do in order to get what we want out of football, but we miss out on what the game of football has done for us. We miss out on how it saved a lot of us from going to the streets or how much it gave us a chance to not owe any money in college because we got scholarships. For a lot of us, it has brought families together, it has done so many amazing things for us and just being able to take a moment to sit back and think about what football has done for us gives you a different perspective on how to play this game and approach this game.’’

True, Any Given Sunday became a slogan for a reason.

But for the 2021 Seahawks to stave off some of the uncomfortable questions that may come after the year anyway, this had better be a completely predictable Sunday.