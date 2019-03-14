The Seahawks took a major step toward solidifying their offensive line heading into the 2019 season on Thursday by agreeing to terms with free agent guard D.J. Fluker. The NFL Network earlier had reported that Fluker will sign a two-year contract with the Seahawks. Two sources later confirmed the news to the Times.

Fluker also posted what confirmation on Twtter, stating “”unfinished business” next to a picture of him running out of the tunnel at CenturyLink Field in a Seahawks uniform.

Seattle earlier in the day agreed to terms with veteran free agent Mike Iupati as an apparent replacement for the departed J.R. Sweezy at left guard.

If the Seahawks get Fluker under contract to return at right guard, then the Seattle OL appears pretty set — already returning are left tackle Duane Brown, center Justin Britt and right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Seattle also put a second-round tender on restricted free agent George Fant, essentially assuring he will return, and also still has on the roster the likes of Ethan Pocic, Jordan Simmons, Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt and Elijah Nkansah, who all have seen action over the last two seasons.

Fluker, who turned 28 on Wednesday, signed with Seattle initially last March on a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million. He stated at the end of the season he hoped to stay in Seattle but was also expected to test the market.

Coach Pete Carroll had said the team wanted to keep as much of the offensive line together as the Seahawks could after a 2018 season in which the Seahawks led the NFL in rushing after having ranked near the bottom in 2016 and 2017. After losing Sweezy the Seahawks were likely doing what they could to assure they wouldn’t also lose Fluker.

Those efforts appear about to be rewarded, much to the happiness of Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who Tweeted the “O-line going to be righttttt (fire).”

