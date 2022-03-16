The Seahawks added to their free agent haul Wednesday by agreeing to a deal with center Austin Blythe, according to ESPN. The NFL Network reported Blythe has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Seahawks.

Blythe, 29, was a three-year starter for the Rams from 2018-20 before signing a one-year deal worth $990,000 last year with Kansas City.

But he lost the starting center job to rookie Creed Humphrey while also suffering from a sports hernia injury and played just 12 snaps in four games.

Immediate details of his contract with Seattle were not known.

Blythe becomes the first player on Seattle’s 2022 roster with significant experience at center. Last year’s starter, Ethan Pocic, remains unsigned, and the Seahawks did not give a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Kyle Fuller, who began last season at center for the Seahawks.

Also at center for Seattle is Dakoda Shepley, who was claimed off waivers from the 49ers before last season and was on the active roster all year without playing snaps at center.

Blythe started all 16 games at center for the Rams in 2020 when current Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson were with the Rams.

He started 31 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons at right guard.

So, Blythe could be seen as a potential swing player inside, as well.

But the Seahawks undoubtedly are hoping Blythe can take over a center spot that has been something of a revolving door for Seattle since trading Max Unger following the 2014 season and was an uncertainty this offseason with Pocic having played last year on just a one-year deal.