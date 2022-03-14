Just over an hour into the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Seahawks reportedly got a deal done with one of their most significant free agents — free safety Quandre Diggs.

As reported first by the NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $40 million to retain Diggs, who was named as a starter in the Pro Bowl last year at free safety for the NFC after leading Seattle in interceptions with five.

Seattle also has re-signed defensive tackle Al Woods, according to his agent, SportsTrust Advisors, meaning the Seahawks locked up two key cogs of their defense within the first 90 minutes of the opening of the tampering period.

And the Seahawks were also reported to be bringing back Sidney Jones, as reported first by the NFL Network. Jones, a former UW standout, started 11 games at cornerback for the Seahawks in 2021.

Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in the last game of the season at Arizona on Jan. 9.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL combine earlier this month that Diggs will be ready for training camp: “I don’t think there is any doubt.”

And Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team did not think that injury would impact his value.

“I don’t think it affects his market, as bad as it was and as awful as everybody felt for him,” Schneider said. “I think my impression is that he’s going to recover well, and I hate saying clean break or whatever about people because everybody just felt awful for him, but he’s doing great.”



Diggs turned 29 in January and now returns to give Seattle a set combo at the back end of its defense with strong safety Jamal Adams under contract for four more years on a deal that will pay him $17.5 million a season.

While details of Diggs’ contract were not immediately clear, just based on yearly average the Seahawks will be paying more than $30 million for its two safeties next season, which is $5 million more than any other NFL team devoted to its safety position in 2021, according to OvertheCap.com.

At an average of $13.3 million per year, Diggs becomes the eighth-highest paid safety in the NFL with Adams remaining at the top of the list.

According to the NFL Network Woods has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.75 million guaranteed.

The 2021 season was Woods’ third stint with the Seahawks and maybe the best season of his career as he had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks and was at the heart of a defensive line that helped the Seahawks allow just 3.8 yards per game, second in the NFL.

That leaves Seattle with 13 of its own impending unrestricted free agents remaining unsigned as of 10:35 a.m. Monday. Woods, who turns 35 on March 25, started all 16 games for the Seahawks last season at defensive tackle. His return means Seattle will have its same trio of defensive tackles again in 2022 with Poona Ford under contract and the Seahawks also expected to soon announce they have tendered exclusive rights free agent Bryan Mone.

The return of Jones helps fill out the cornerback spot as the Seahawks wait to see what happens with impending free agent D.J. Reed. Seattle also has Tre Brown remaining under contract giving the Seahawks at least two played who started games last year returning.

This story will be updated.