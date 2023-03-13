Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, one of three active players Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade last March, is expected to be released by the team in a salary-cap cutting move, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The network reported the Seahawks have tried to trade Harris but have found no takers as he is due a $6.5 million salary this season and has a $2 million roster bonus due on Sunday.

Cutting Harris will save Seattle $8.9 million against the salary cap, money the Seahawks need to make moves as the “legal tampering” period of free agency — when teams can begin talking to agents of players — began on Monday.

Team can sign players on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Seahawks entered the day with just over $20 million in listed cap space but roughly $9 million in effective cap space — which accounts for the team’s 10 draft picks — via OvertheCap.com.

Harris, who turns 32 in August, was one of three players acquired by Seattle in the Wilson trade, the others being tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock.

He started all 15 games he played in last season and made two sacks along with 17 tackles.

The Seahawks reworked Harris’ contract last June to create $3.2 million in cap space by pushing it back to 2023. That helped make it even more likely he would be released, as apparently will happen — Harris had hinted at move of some sort happening on Friday with a tweet stating: “From 7th round pick 235 to going into 10 years in the league no matter where I’m at I’ll always be good #blessed #93”

The move with Harris was the first reported for Seattle as free agency opened Monday.