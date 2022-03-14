Are the Seahawks out of the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson?

Two reports Monday afternoon indicate that they are, though for differing reasons.

The Houston Chronicle indicated that Watson, who has a no-trade clause, is not considering the Seahawks for now, setting his sights instead on the Saints and Panthers, two teams it is reported he will meet with Monday night.

The Chronicle reported that “Watson may have rejected the Seahawks because he doesn’t want to play on the Pacific Northwest.”

Dianna Russini of ESPN, meanwhile, reported that the Seahawks “do not have any plans to meet with Watson as of now.”

Carolina has been thought a favorite all along for Watson, who played collegiately at nearby Clemson. Watson might also prefer New Orleans for geographic reasons (he is from Gainesville, Georgia).

Reports stated the Texans will have to sign off on any deal. But earlier reports stated that the Panthers and Saints had made offers for Watson to Houston, which is said to want a package including at least three first-round picks.

Regardless of whether it’s Watson’s decision to cross off Seattle or the Seahawks no longer being interested, the upshot seems to be that after some initial reports that the Seahawks would be among the leaders for Watson everything now points to Seattle needing to go another direction as it attempts to replace Russell Wilson, traded last Tuesday to Denver.

Seattle got Drew Lock in return from the Broncos in that trade and it is thought the Seahawks view Lock as a potentially legitimate option at quarterback.

Seattle also has former UW standout Jacob Eason on its roster and is thought likely to re-sign free agent Geno Smith.

Seattle also could look to some of the other free agent quarterbacks available such as Marcus Mariota, and with the number nine pick in the draft thanks to the Wilson trade could also target a QB in the draft.

The trade market heated up for Watson when it was learned Friday he would not be indicted by a Houston grand jury on sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Watson did not play in 2021 after asking for a trade and then news breaking of the sexual assault allegations. He was named to the Pro Bowl the previous three years.

Any team trading for Watson also has to take on a four-year contract worth up to $165 million which includes a $35 million base salary in 2022.

The Seahawks entered the day with $46.2 million in salary cap space and could have made Watson’s contract work.

Seattle is already on the hook for a $26 million dead cap hit for Wilson this season and taking on Watson either on his current deal or a reworked contract that would spread the hit out further would mean having a hefty percentage of its $208.2 million overall salary cap devoted to the quarterback position.

Two veteran free agent quarterbacks, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater, agreed to terms with new teams Monday, Trubisky with the Steelers and Bridgewater with Miami.

But besides Mariota, other veterans who remain available include Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton.

And social media, at least, has wondered if the Seahawks would be able to make a trade for former WSU star Gardner Minshew, who is entering the last year of his contract in 2022 and slated to be a backup to Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.

Former 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick last week also posted video of himself working out with an ESPN report then stating he wants to get back in the NFL.

He then asked for receivers to come work out with him and one who was responded was Seattle’s Tyler Lockett. Video surfaced Monday via Kaepernick’s Instagram of Kaepernick throwing passes to Lockett.

But as of Monday afternoon there were no credible reports of the Seahawks having reached out to Kaepernick, who has not played since the 2016 NFL season.