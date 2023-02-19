Aaron Curry, a former Seahawks linebacker who has been with the team as an assistant coach on defense the last four years, is expected to become the linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report Sunday from on3sports.com.

That would appear to be a promotion for Curry, who was assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach last year, his fourth season with the Seahawks.

Curry began his tenure with the Seahawks as a coaching assistant in 2019 and defensive assistant/linebackers in 2020 and 2021.

Curry, the No. 4 pick in the 2009 draft, played for the Seahawks from 2009-11 and with the Raiders in 2011 and 2012 before beginning his coaching career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2014.

Assuming Curry leaves he would be the third change in the Seahawks’ coaching staff this offseason. Dave Canales, who was the quarterback coach last year, was named Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator last week and Brad Idzik, who was the assistant receivers coach, left to join Canales as receivers coach.