After making a big splash Monday night to sign free agent defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, it was inevitable the Seahawks would have to make some countermoves to create room for his contract and cap hit.

And one of those “other moves” or, maybe the only other one, came Tuesday morning as it was reported Seattle will release veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. The move was first reported by ESPN.

Cutting Jefferson will save $4.485 million against the salary cap in 2023, almost half of the $10.056 million cap hit of Jones, a former Denver Bronco who represents the most significant contract Seattle has given to an outside free agent in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.

Jefferson, who turns 30 on March 31, made a career-high 5.5 sacks last season in his third tenure with the Seahawks.

He was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round in 2016 out of Maryland and then after spending his rookie season with the Seahawks he was released and signed by the Rams. He was then later released by L.A. and returned to Seattle for the rest of 2017 and the 2018 and 2019 seasons before playing with Buffalo and the Raiders. He returned last spring on a two-year deal worth up to $9.5 million.

But Jefferson will now not see the second year of that contract, which included a nonguaranteed base salary of $3.895 million in 2023 as well as $590,000 in possible other bonuses.

Seattle also is expected to release veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris, a move that will save $8.9 million against the cap.

Along with creating needed cap space, both moves also are part of Seattle’s broader strategy to remake its defensive line following a disappointing season for the defense in 2022 in which the Seahawks were 25th in he NFL in points allowed, 26th in yards allowed and 30th in rushing yards allowed.

Jefferson confirmed the news to NFL reporter Josina Anderson of CBSSports, saying, “It’s all fresh. I just found out a minute ago. I still want to play this year. I will talk to my wife and figure out what is the best decision. Everything will work itself out.”