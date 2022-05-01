In an expected move, the Seahawks are not picking up the fifth-year option on the contract of defensive end L.J. Collier, according to a report Sunday night from ESPN, meaning he can be a free agent following the 2022 season

Because Collier was a first-round pick in 2019, taken 29th overall, the Seahawks could have picked up an option for the 2023 season that would have paid him $11.5 million.

Collier has struggled to establish a significant role with the Seahawks in his three previous seasons, playing in just 10 games last season, none of them starts. He was declared inactive seven times.

Collier played more down the stretch, playing from 25 to 40% of the snaps in each of the last seven games. But he did not have a sack and finished the season with eight tackles.

Collier will play this season on the final year of his four-year rookie deal, due to make a salary of $1.972 million, of which $986,324 is guaranteed.

The decision not to pick up Collier’s option means the Seahawks have not picked up the options on any of the five first-round picks who were eligible for one since the options were enacted as part of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2011 (the others were OL James Carpenter in 2011, DE/LB Bruce Irvin in 2012, OL Germain Ifedi in 2016 and RB Rashaad Penny in 2018).

Last month, the Seahawks picked up the fifth-year option on tight end Noah Fant, the 20th overall pick in 2019 who was acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

Next year the Seahawks will have a similar decision to make on linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the team’s first-round pick in 2020.