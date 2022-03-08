In one of the biggest trades in Seattle sports history, the Seahawks are trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a package that includes multiple first-round picks, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network reported that the deal has been in the works for several weeks and will include at least two first-round picks, additional picks and players being sent to Seattle.

It remains unclear what the full details of the haul is for Wilson but it is expected to include Denver’s first-round pick this year, selection No. 9, which will allow Seattle to draft for a quarterback this year.

The NFL Network reported that Wilson will waive the his no-trade clause and allow the trade to happen.

ESPN reported that the Seahawks will receive Denver quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal. Lock is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has an 8-13 record as a starter.

The NFL Network further reported that once Green Bay re-signed Aaron Rodgers earlier Tuesday that the deal between the Broncos and Seahawks came to fruition — Denver had also been in talks with the Packers about Rodgers. Green Bay and Rodgers agreed to a new deal Tuesday said to be worth $200 million over four years. That contract was likely to set a template for any future negotiations between Seattle and Wilson.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last week the Seahawks “had no intention” to trade Wilson but the team never said definitively that Wilson would not be traded.

According to the NFL Network, Seattle had at least two other offers for Wilson, including one that was reported last week from Washington.

But the NFL Network reported that Denver was Wilson’s preferred destination due in part to the team’s core of young receivers and its defense.

The trade means Wilson will still play a game in Seattle next season as the Broncos are on the list of Seahawks home opponents in 2022.

Thus ends the 10-year career of Wilson in Seattle. He led Seattle to Super Bowls in two of his first three seasons with the team, and the only win for the team following the 2013 season.

But Seattle has not advanced past the divisional round since 2015, adding to frustration for Wilson, who last year began talking about his legacy.

Wilson had two years remaining on his contract at $35 million a season and the Seahawks knew they would have to offer him a massive contract to keep him following the 2022 season.

Wilson ended last season with the most wins of any quarterback in the first 10 years of his career of any in NFL history — 113.

But Wilson, who turned 33 in November, endured the worst season of his career in 2021, missing three games with a ruptured and dislocated right middle finger as Seattle fell to 7-10, the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011, the year before Wilson was famously drafted in the third round out of Wisconsin at number 75 overall.

Rumors surrounding Wilson’s future began circulating last season when he said he was frustrated with how often he had been hit during his career and it was later reported that his agent, Mark Rodgers, had told the team he would approve a trade to one of four teams — the Saints, Raiders, Packers and Bears.

Denver was not on that list, but the Broncos were known aggressively pursuing a quarterback and apparently made Seattle an offer too good to refuse.

Wilson said repeatedly this offseason that his “hope” was to end his career in Seattle. But like the team, he never definitively said that he wanted to stay.

That Carroll turns 71 in September had led to the idea that the team would keep Wilson for one more season and keep the team largely together in 2021 and try to get back to the playoffs.

But indications are that the Seahawks could now be active in attempting to go after other quarterbacks who may be available, which could include the likes of Carson Wentz of Indinapolis.

Seattle will save $11 million against the cap with the trade of Wilson but will still take on a $26 million dead cap hit.

However, the trade also means Seattle will save $27 million against the cap in 2023, the final year of Wilson’s contract, and can forge contracts with other players this season knowing it has that cap space available down the road.

Like Seattle, Denver finished 7-10 in 2021. But the Broncos then fired Vic Fangio and hired Nathanial Hackett as their new head coach. Hackett comes from an offensive background having been the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers the last three seasons.

That undoubtedly appealed to Wilson, who it has been rumored has at times felt stifled in the offense of Seattle and Carroll, who comes from a defensive background and has stressed being careful with the football and building around a running game.

This story will be updated.