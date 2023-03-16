The Seahawks had one glaring need on their offensive line heading into free agency — center.

And they appear to have filled it, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent Evan Brown, who started 24 games the past two seasons with Detroit.

ESPN and other outlets reported the expected signing.

Financial terms were not immediately available.

Brown played almost solely right guard last season for the Lions but saw all of his snaps at center in 2021, starting 12 games for Detroit that season.

Given that Seattle has just one center on its roster — Joey Hunt, who was signed late in the 2022 season to the practice squad and did not play in any games — the assumption is the Seahawks see Brown as a center, at least to start out.

Brown, who turns 27 in September, entered the league in 2018 out of SMU as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.

Brown saw time as a reserve with the Dolphins, Giants and Browns in 2019 and 2020 before becoming a starter with the Lions in 2021.

Advertising

Brown had a solid 69.5 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 but just 45.5 as a pass blocker.

But those grades were far better in 2021 when he played center —- 72.4 pass blocking and 62.9 run blocking. He finished sixth in 2021 in PFF’s pressure rate for centers, meaning he was the sixth-best in allowing the least pressure from defensive linemen.

Seattle has apparent starters at its four other offensive line spots — Phil Haynes at right guard, Damien Lewis at left guard, Charles Cross at left tackle and Abraham Lucas at right tackle.

Seattle re-signed Haynes last month to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million and the assumption has been he has the lead on being the right guard in 2022 after splitting time at that spot last year with Gabe Jackson, who was recently released.

But given Brown’s history playing right guard, Seattle could also see him as competition for Haynes at that spot, especially if the Seahawks acquire another center, either in free agency or via the draft. There has been speculation Seattle is enamored with Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz.

That Brown is reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract wouldn’t seem to impact Seattle’s draft plans.

Seattle’s top two centers in 2022 were Austin Blythe and Kyle Fuller. Both are now free agents, and Blythe announced last month he is retiring.