With injuries bedeviling their running back corps, the Seahawks are signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Seahawks made room on the practice squad for Gallman by releasing defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt.

Gallman, a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Clemson, has not played in an NFL game this season but was on Kansas City’s practice squad before being released Nov. 29.

Gallman, 28, has rushed for 1,548 yards in 61 games in his career, most coming in four seasons with the Giants.

Gallman’s best year was 2020 when he rushed for 682 yards, including a career-high 135 in a New York win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Advertising

Starter Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday’s 27-23 win in Los Angeles against the Rams, and backup DeeJay Dallas also suffered a sprained ankle. With Travis Homer inactive due to knee/illness issues, that left Tony Jones Jr. as the only healthy running back. Jones, claimed off waivers earlier this season from the Saints, had 14 yards on seven carries in his first action at running back as a Seahawk.

Coach Pete Carroll on Monday was vague about the status of Walker and Dallas for this week, saying of Walker, “I don’t have much more detail about it. He has an area of his ankle that is sore, that he jammed. There is some strained tissue in there, but it’s not an ankle sprain. It’s not a high ankle sprain, it’s not a lateral sprain like we normally report on, it’s different than that.”

Walker left after rushing for 36 yards on three carries with a long of 30. He leads Seattle with 649 yards for the year, taking over as the starter when Rashaad Penny suffered an ankle injury that the team described at the time as season ending.

Seattle also has veteran Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike on the practice squad. Thompson rushed for 72 yards on 16 carries in the preseason but has not played in a regular-season game.

Igwebuike, a college safety who also played that position in 2020 with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL, rushed for 118 yards with Detroit last season after being converted to offense.

He re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Nov. 8 after being on Seattle’s PS for most of October before being released.

Advertising

Carroll said Monday he couldn’t say who would be available for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field against Carolina.

“I can’t give you much right now to go on, we will wait on that,” Carroll said. “There are going to be some questions about how the guys make it back, so we will have to wait and see how it goes. Right now, I can’t tell you.”

Seahawks place safety Josh Jones on injured reserve

The Seahawks on Tuesday put safety Josh Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered against the Rams. That means Jones will have to miss at least four games.

Jones had been playing mostly in three-safety, or dime, packages.

With Jones out, Seattle used Teez Tabor, and he was credited with one assisted tackle in 24 snaps.

“He did a good job,” Carroll said of Tabor, who had seen action only on special teams in his four previous games this season. “He was in good position, and we felt good about a couple of things that we took away. He didn’t get the chance to make a big play or anything, but he fit the routes up well and did a nice job in the back end. He did good. He had a really good week at practice, and when Josh was sick all week long, we really drilled him to see if he would be ready to play. We felt good about it, and that’s why he had a chance.”

However, the Seahawks last week claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Packers, and he could also be used as a replacement for Jones.

Safety Ryan Neal also dealt with a knee injury in the game but Carroll said Monday he should be back this week.