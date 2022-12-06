With injuries bedeviling their running back corps, the Seahawks are signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, according to a report Tuesday from the NFL Network.

Gallman, a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Clemson, has not played in an NFL game this season but was on Kansas City’s practice squad before being released Nov. 29.

Gallman, 28, has rushed for 1,548 yards in 61 games in his career, most coming in four seasons with the Giants.

Gallman’s best year was 2020 when he rushed for 682 yards, including a career-high 135 in a New York win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Starter Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday’s 27-23 win in Los Angeles against the Rams, and backup DeeJay Dallas also suffered a sprained ankle. With Travis Homer inactive due to knee/illness issues, that left Tony Jones Jr. as the only healthy running back. Jones, claimed off waivers earlier this season from the Saints, had 14 yards on seven carries in his first action at running back as a Seahawk.

Coach Pete Carroll on Monday was vague about the status of Walker and Dallas for this week, saying of Walker, “I don’t have much more detail about it. He has an area of his ankle that is sore, that he jammed. There is some strained tissue in there, but it’s not an ankle sprain. It’s not a high ankle sprain, it’s not a lateral sprain like we normally report on, it’s different than that.”

Walker left after rushing for 36 yards on three carries with a long of 30. He leads Seattle with 649 yards for the year, taking over as the starter when Rashaad Penny suffered an ankle injury that the team described at the time as season ending.

Seattle also has veteran Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike on the practice squad. Thompson rushed for 72 yards on 16 carries in the preseason but has not played in a regular-season game.

Igwebuike, a college safety who also played that position in 2020 with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL, rushed for 118 yards with Detroit last season after being converted to offense.

He re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Nov. 8 after being on Seattle’s PS for most of October before being released.

Carroll said Monday he couldn’t say who would be available for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field against Carolina.

“I can’t give you much right now to go on, we will wait on that,” Carroll said. “There are going to be some questions about how the guys make it back, so we will have to wait and see how it goes. Right now, I can’t tell you.”