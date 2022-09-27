To add depth to a running back spot that could need it with Travis Homer nursing a rib injury, the Seahawks on Tuesday signed veteran Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad, according to a report from the Pro Football Network.

Seattle released safety Scott Nelson to make room for Igwebuike on its 17-man practice squad.

Seattle’s list of tryout players on Tuesday also contained one interesting name from the past — center Joey Hunt — who was the sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and played in 34 games for Seattle from 2016-19 with 11 starts. He has not played in the NFL since the 2020 season with the Colts.

Seattle’s other listed tryout players were running back Abram Smith of Baylor and defensive back Nazir Streater of Indiana (Pa.).

Igwebuike, who played at Northwestern, has been on the rosters of five other NFL teams since 2018, including last year with the Detroit Lions, Seattle’s Sunday opponent.

He has played in 23 NFL games, including all 17 last year with Detroit when he also made one start and rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown. He had two kickoff returns for 74 yards against the Seahawks at Lumen Field last Jan. 2 in Seattle’s 51-29 win, including a 47-yarder that set up an early Lions touchdown.

He also scored a touchdown on a 42-yard run against the Steelers last year as Detroit tied Pittsburgh 16-16.

He was waived by the Lions in August in the cutdown to 53 and has been a free agent since.

Igwebuike, who entered the NFL with Tampa Bay in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, began his career as a safety. He played that position for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020 and was credited with 22 tackles and one interception for 10 yards in the five games the team played before its season was terminated.

He is listed with nine tackles in his NFL career as a defensive back.

Homer left Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Falcons with bruised ribs, and it’s unclear if he will be able to play Sunday at Detroit.

If he can’t, Seattle would have just three running backs on its 53-man roster — Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks have had four active for games the last two weeks — Penny, Walker, Dallas and Homer.

Seattle also has running back Darwin Thompson on its practice squad, and could choose between Thompson and Igwebuike as a practice squad elevation to add another running back for Sunday, if needed.

Hunt was on the Colts roster all last season but did not play and was released by Indianapolis after the season.

Seattle starting center Austin Blythe dealt with a shoulder injury in practice last week but played against the Falcons. Seattle has Kyle Fuller as its backup center but has no one else on its active or practice squad rosters listed as a center, though Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes have played that spot before.