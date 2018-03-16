The Seahawks are reported to be getting a visit from veteran DT Tom Johnson as Sheldon Richardson continues to be wooed by the Vikings.

Sheldon Richardson’s visit with the Minnesota Vikings continued into Friday morning with the NFL Network summarizing the trip as the team putting “a full court press” on Richardson to get him to sign before leaving.

The Seahawks have also been attempting to re-sign Richardson, for whom they paid heavily last season, trading a second-round pick in 2018 as well as receiver Jermaine Kearse to the Jets (while also swapping seventh-rounders).

But with Richardson reported wanting upwards of $11 million and the Seahawks apparently not wanting to go that high, the odds seemed to be increasing on Friday that he may get away. That, at least, would likely mean Seattle getting a third- or fourth-round pick as compensation in 2019 and the flexibility to use that as trade bait this year.

But it would also mean a big hole in Seattle’s defensive front.

And other reports Friday seemed to indicate the Seahawks were already preparing for possibly losing Richardson as there were multiple reports that Seattle will have Minnesota veteran Tom Johnson in for a visit Monday.

Johnson plays a similar role as Richardson and at 33 years old (he turns 34 in August) could be viewed as a one- or two-year fill in.

The 6-3, 288-pounder has 16 sacks in his four years with the Vikings and also is regarded as a solid run defender.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus assessed Johnson in its free agent preview: “Johnson was seen as a designated interior pass-rusher for the majority of his career, but he has reinvented himself as an every down 3-technique in recent years. Consistently ask him to hold up against double teams or reduce down to a 1-technique, and you’re going to have a bad time. But let him go one-on-one and shoot a gap, and he can still make plays. At 33 years old, contenders in need of interior pass-rush are going to be giving him a look at this point in his career.”

According to PFF, Johnson’s 736 snaps this past season were the second-most of his career and his 9.1 run-stop percentage was 12th-best among defensive tackles and a career high while he only finished 24th in pass-rush productivity this past season at 5.3.

Johnson has a particularly interesting story having not played in an NFL regular season game until he was 27, and spending time in the Arena League, NFL Europe and the CFL (he was a teammate of Brandon Browner’s with Calgary) before finally breaking through and making it with the Saints in 2011.

The Seahawks are also reported to be getting a visit from Quinton Dial, who played for the 49ers from 2013-16 and spent last season with the Packers, making 12 tackles in 13 games.

And Seattle earlier was also reported getting a visit from end Tank Carradine.