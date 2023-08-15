RENTON — Tuesday’s training camp practice looked as normal and high-spirited as any other, but for those who knew former Seahawks running back Alex Collins, the day was anything but routine.

Instead, when they showed up at the VMAC, many of his former teammates talked about Collins and their feelings about him following his death in a Sunday night motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Not that words were easy to come by.

“Oh man, that’s tough,” said linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who played with Collins during his second stint with the team in 2020 and 2021. “That’s definitely tough. We started talking about that this morning — to see somebody that you know personally pass away so soon, there’s not much to say, you know? It’s an unfortunate thing for him and his family. So I’m just praying for his family and people that was close to him that God helps them through this time.”

Coach Pete Carroll led off his post-practice media session paying tribute to Collins, who played in 25 games for Seattle after being taken in the fifth round in 2016 and after being waived and spending two seasons with Baltimore, returning in 2020 and playing through the 2021 season.

“We’re talking about it and just kind of sharing the impact of the suddenness of a loss like that,” Carroll said. “We’re just kind of helping each other out. We’re doing all right.”

Carroll termed it a “crushing loss” and called Collins “a beautiful kid and a wonderful competitor and all that. But really, it’s the person that we’ll miss the most. He had a great spirit about him, and he was fun as heck.”

Carroll recalled what many fans also surely might have remembered most about Collins — his enthusiasm for Irish dancing and incorporating that into his touchdown celebrations (Collins scored five TDs during his Seattle career, which included 613 yards on 157 carries).

“It was a big deal to him and he lit up everybody whenever he broke into it,” Carroll said. “So that’s kind of one of the fun things we remember about him.”

Collins was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with the back of an SUV around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s so unfortunate for his family and for all of us to have lost him,” Carroll said. “I wish there was something we could do. We can’t do anything. But it’s a heartbreaker.”

Witherspoon might still be out ‘a bit’

First-round pick Devon Witherspoon again watched from the sideline, having not practiced since a week ago Monday due to a sore hamstring.

And Carroll said afterward it remains unclear when Witherspoon will return.

“He’s in his own spot right now,” Carroll said. “He’s running straight ahead and getting there. He’s getting there. It’s gonna be a bit.”

Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, was working as the starter at nickel when he was sidelined. Carroll said last week the injury is not the same as the hamstring issue that also limited him during the offseason program.

Carroll said last Wednesday that the injury “doesn’t seem serious.”

That Witherspoon remains out with no clear timeline for a return is less than ideal for incorporating him into the defense considering the time he missed in the spring and missing the first two workouts of camp while holding out.

With Witherspoon sidelined, Coby Bryant has gone back to working mostly at nickel with the starting defense. Bryant was the starter there last year but had begun working mostly at safety once the team started using Witherspoon at nickel.

Undrafted free agent Jonathan Sutherland of Penn State has also worked substantially at nickel as has sixth-round pound Jerrick Reed II.

Woolen shaking off the rust

Tuesday’s padded practice appeared to mark the most that cornerback Riq Woolen has worked since his return off the physically unable to perform list last week following his recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery in May.

Woolen worked regularly as the starter at right cornerback throughout and made one of the plays of the day when he reached in to bat down a slant pass to DK Metcalf from Geno Smith during a team session. The play compelled defensive players to rush off the sideline in celebration, including injured safety Jamal Adams.

“Made a big play today, knocked down a slant in a crucial period we were doing today,” Carroll said. “Was great to see him make something happen.”

With Woolen usually working with the ones at right corner, Michael Jackson again typically lined up with the starters on the left side — where he started last season before moving to the right when Woolen missed this year’s offseason program. Jackson also got time on the right side, and Tre Brown mixed in with the starting defense.

While Woolen appears on track to again being the starter on the right side when the regular season begins Sept. 10, Carroll said he also still needs as much work as possible to get back in full football shape.

“He’s moving well, he’s running really fast,” Carroll said. “It’s going to take him some time, though, to really get the confidence, and what he talks about is he feels like his feet aren’t going where they want them to go. So he’s still rusty right now. But working against DK is going to get you ready.”

Carroll indicates Walker will be ready for the season

Running back Kenneth Walker III again did not practice due to a groin injury that has held him out since the first day of camp.

But Carroll said Tuesday that Walker has returned to taking part in walk-throughs and indicated there is no real concern that he will be ready for the regular season.

“Kenneth Walker is back in walk-through,” Carroll said. “He looks like he’s healed. He’s going to be back [by the regular season] there’s no doubt about it. He looked great running around out there today.”

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) remains out as does Bryant Koback, who led the Seahawks with 32 yards on six carries against the Vikings on Thursday. Koback’s injury is unclear.

Notes

— Rookie center Olu Oluwatimi did not take part in team drills due to an elbow injury, but Carroll said Oluwatimi hopes to play against Dallas on Saturday.

— Rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris sat out Tuesday with what Carroll said was a shoulder/stinger issue that is a result of an old injury. Carroll said Morris might not be out long, but the Seahawks want to keep it from recurring.

— Receivers Dareke Young (groin) and Cody Thompson (groin) returned to do individual work Tuesday but did not appear to take part in team drills.

— Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor remains out with a shoulder injury, but Carroll said he is “doing a lot of stuff” in continuing to progress to a return.

— Receiver Cade Johnson, who was carted off the field during Thursday’s game and remains in the concussion protocol, is “doing much better,” Carroll said, adding he has been riding an exercise bike and is “getting back to activity and all.”

— Linebacker Jon Rhattigan sat out with an elbow issue, but Carroll said he hopes to play Saturday.