In a move that for now saves $14.1 million against the team’s 2021 salary cap, the Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The Seahawks and Dunlap tried to work out a longer-term deal but were unable, and as part of the agreement when the team traded for Dunlap last fall, Seattle will now let Dunlap test the market with the hope of getting him back.

Speculation on Dunlap’s future grew when the team and Dunlap agreed to a restructured contract after he was traded from the Bengals to Seattle on Oct. 28.

At that time, Dunlap agreed to cut of the $4.59 million salary he was due for the rest of the 2020 season to $2 million, with that money instead turned into a $3 million bonus if he was on the Seahawks roster on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (or, March 22).

That gave Seattle an additional $2.59 million in cap space for the rest of 2020 season, which the team needed as it had just $1.4 million in cap space at the time. Seattle entered the day with a listed $4.575 million in cap space for the 2021 season. But the cap spaces for all teams remains unclear as the NFL has yet to set the official number for the 2021 season, even though the new league year begins a week from Wednesday. But the cap is generally expected to be in the $182-183 million range, down from $198.2 million a year ago due to COVID-19-related losses in revenue.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the release of Dunlap on Monday.

The $14.037 million cap hit would have been the biggest on the team for 2021 other than Russell Wilson ($32 million), Bobby Wagner ($17.1 million) and Tyler Lockett ($14.95 million).

Instead, Dunlap now gets a head start on testing the market with the free agent signing period for players whose 2020 contracts run out not beginning until March 17.

“I have full confidence and faith in betting on myself,’’ Dunlap told reporters via Zoom last year after he was traded to Seattle and the news of his restructured contract had been revealed. He had been acquired for offensive lineman B.J. Finney (who didn’t play a down for Seattle last year) and a seventh-round pick

And Dunlap undoubtedly may think he made a great bet as he went on to record six sacks in 10 games with the Seahawks, during which time he helped revitalize the Seattle defense. The Seahawks were on pace to allow the most yards in NFL history through the first half of the season but instead became one of the stingiest in the NFL the second half with the Seahawks finishing seventh in sacks with 46.

After the season, Dunlap spoke optimistically of continuing to play for the Seahawks but said he also understood the realities of the business.

“I’d love to stay in Seattle as long as they’ll have me,” said Dunlap, who turned 32 in February

For now, Dunlap is an ex-Seahawk, but a return isn’t out of the question.

This story will be updated.