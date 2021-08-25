RENTON – A day after returning to the Seahawks amid much fanfare, veteran tight end Luke Willson announced his retirement and was released by the team.

Shortly after the release was made official Wednesday afternoon Willson posted a lengthy statement on Twitter announcing his decision.

In the statement, Willson announced he battled a severe pericardial effusion this offseason which “changed my perspective on a lot of things with regards to my life. After reflecting an everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it’s time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life.” A pericardial effusion is defined as a buildup of extra fluid around the heart that can prevent it from pumping normally.

Willson said after his night of reflection that he decided “to walk away from the game of football.”

Willson’s statement included thank you’s to Seattle and the Seahawks organization and closed with thoughts on what may be next.

“Football is really all I know,” Wilson said. “It’s all I’ve done for the last two decades. I’ll be honest, I have no idea what’s next at the moment..but whatever it is, you can be sure that I will bring a lot of energy to it.”

Thus ends the career of a player who will always be remembered as one of the most popular during the team’s greatest run of success.

Willson, 31, re-joined the Seahawks Tuesday and participated in practice with coach Pete Carroll explaining afterward that he was needed to fill out the depth at tight end with Colby Parkinson’s status for the regular season unclear due to a foot injury. Seattle has five tight ends on its roster with Willson’s departure.

The team did not announce a roster addition to take the place of Willson. So for now Seattle has two open roster spots, though one will go to cornerback John Reid once his trade from Houston is made official.

Carroll spoke glowingly of Willson after Tuesday’s practice, noting both his locker room presence and his conditioning.

“He looked fine,’’ Carroll said after practice in which Willson played regularly at tight end and was also on some special teams. “He’s been working really hard, real trim, he ran well, caught a few balls. He did a nice job today.”

Carroll also noted Willson’s reputation for lightening up the locker room.

“I think it’s real important, you know,’’ Carroll said. “It sure is important in our program. We’re trying to live on the high end of this thing. Keep the spirit up, keep the energy high. Expectations are really high to do that. It takes leadership and participation. Certain people just have more juice than others. Luke has always been a great part of that for us, and he’s just one of my favorites that we’ve had in the program over the years.”

His one-day stint with the team — which will turn out to be his last — was his fourth with the Seahawks in a nine-year NFL career.

Willson was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and played in all 16 games and all three playoff games as a rookie as Seattle won the Super Bowl. He played with the Seahawks through the 2017 season then signed with Detroit in 2018. After a year there and a training camp stint with the Raiders in 2019 he returned to Seattle in 2019 and was also with the team for the first half of the 2020 season before being released when Parkinson returned to health.

Seattle brought Willson back after he was cut by Baltimore for the playoff run and he was on the roster for the loss to the Rams, though he was inactive on gamely and did not play.

His career highlights include an improbable catch of a pass from Russell Wilson on a two-point play that helped force the 2014 NFC title game into overtime. The Seahawks then scored on their first possession of the extra session to beat the Packers 28-22 and advance to their second straight Super Bowl.