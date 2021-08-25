RENTON – In a surprising move the Seahawks on Wednesday announced they released veteran tight end Luke Willson.

And while there was no immediate explanation from the team, a source indicated that the decision was that of Willson’s, who apparently decided he was not sure he wanted to continue playing after signing with the team and going through practice on Tuesday.

Willson, 31, re-joined the Seahawks Tuesday and participated in practice with coach Pete Carroll explaining afterward that he was needed to fill out the depth at tight end with Colby Parkinson’s status for the regular season unclear due to a foot injury. Seattle has five tight ends on its roster with Willson’s departure.

The stint was Willson’s fourth with the team and lasted barely 24 hours.

The team did not announce a roster addition to take the place of Willson. So for now Seattle has two open roster spots, though one will go to cornerback John Reid once his trade from Houston is made official.

Carroll spoke glowingly of Willson after Tuesday’s practice, noting both his locker room presence and his conditioning.

Advertising

“He looked fine,’’ Carroll said after practice in which Willson played regularly at tight end and was also on some special teams. “He’s been working really hard, real trim, he ran well, caught a few balls. He did a nice job today.”

Carroll also noted Willson’s reputation for lightening up the locker room.

“I think it’s real important, you know,’’ Carroll said. “It sure is important in our program. We’re trying to live on the high end of this thing. Keep the spirit up, keep the energy high. Expectations are really high to do that. It takes leadership and participation. Certain people just have more juice than others. Luke has always been a great part of that for us, and he’s just one of my favorites that we’ve had in the program over the years.”

But a day after he again became a Seahawk, Willson is again a former one.

And with indications that this was Willson’s decision, this stint might turn out to be the last for a player whose Seahawks career will always be remembered fondly.

Willson was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and played in all 16 games and all three playoff games as a rookie as Seattle won the Super Bowl. He played with the Seahawks through the 2017 season then signed with Detroit in 2018. After a year there and a training camp stint with the Raiders in 2019 he returned to Seattle in 2019 and was also with the team for the first half of the 2020 season before being released when Parkinson returned to health.

Seattle brought Willson back after he was cut by Baltimore for the playoff run and he was on the roster for the loss to the Rams, though he was inactive on gamely and did not play.