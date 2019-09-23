RENTON — The Seahawks made one roster move Monday, releasing linebacker/rush end Jachai Polite off their practice squad. No corresponding move was announced, meaning Seattle has an opening on its 10-man practice squad.

Polite was a Jets third-round pick in the 2019 draft, taken 68th overall out of Florida, after some had thought he had the potential to go in the first round. Some mock drafts even had Seattle being interested in Polite as a potential first-rounder. He was viewed as a potentially elite pass rusher and had eight forced fumbles to lead the nation last year at Florida.

Instead, he fell to the third round amid rumors of poor interviews at the NFL combine, then the Jets waived him at the cutdown date.

Seattle signed him to the practice squad almost immediately, with coach Pete Carroll saying, “We were surprised that he was available so we jumped at the opportunity.’’

Soon after his release, though, a story in the New York Daily News reported that Polite had compiled about $100,000 in fines because “he was repeatedly late to meetings.’’

Seattle coaches at the time said they would judge Polite only what he did with the Seahawks.

“The only thing I said to him — I said, ‘Listen, I understand all the media articles are out there about what transpired in New York,’” Seahawks defensive line coach Clint Hurtt said shortly after Polite signed. “And I said, ‘You have a clean slate here with me. … Don’t do anything that’s going to make me conjure up and recall the things I heard. You’ve got a new start. Let’s move forward. We don’t deal with any of that foolishness here. If you’re not going to be the consummate pro and be where you’re supposed to be on time, if you don’t give me your undivided attention and work, you won’t be here long.’

“He was pretty good with that. He said, ‘Coach, I appreciate it. I’m trying to be better.’ And I said, ‘I’m going to help you. If you want to do it, I’ll help you get it done.’”

The Seahawks often make moves with their practice squad — and often bring back players who are released. So, we’ll see if this is simply the usual roster churn or if the Seahawks are also done with Polite.

Carroll, though, seemed to indicate Monday that this is it for Polite in Seattle.

“Just moving on,” Carroll said of releasing Polite. “Making a spot. We’ve got another guy coming in.”