The Seahawks released veteran defensive end Branden Jackson and center Joey Hunt and waived seven other players Sunday in deciding to cut their roster to 80 in time for Tuesday’s opening of training camp.

If teams have more than 80 players when training camps officially begin Tuesday then they must split into two groups as no more than 80 players are allowed in the building at once.

Teams are required to cut their roster to 80 by Aug. 16 if they keep more than 80 to start camp.

The Seahawks decided to follow the lead of some other teams and cut to 80 now.

Jackson and Hunt each signed as a restricted free agents in the spring, and their $2.2 million salaries were not guaranteed, meaning the Seahawks will immediately save that amount against the salary cap. Each is now a free agent, and could conceivably return to Seattle at some point.

Others waived in the cutdown included veteran offensive lineman Jordan Roos, who has played in 14 games over the past three seasons for Seattle.

The other six waived were running back Patrick Carr, receiver Seth Dawkins, guard Kahlil McKenzie, defensive back Josh Norwood, linebacker Sutton Smith and tight Dominick Wood-Anderson.

Those players will now go through waivers and if unclaimed will become free agents.

Carr, Dawkins, Norwood and Wood-Anderson were all rookie undrafted free agents and Smith and McKenzie players Seattle had signed as free agents in the offseason after each spent some time on the practice squad a year ago.

Hunt started the last eight regular season games of last season and both playoff games at center following the loss to injury or Justin Britt.

But the Seahawks bolstered the center spot in the offseason with the signing of free agent B.J. Finney, who is expected to be the starter there. Seattle also has 2017 second-round pick Ethan Pocic and veteran Kyle Fuller listed as players who can play center and Hunt’s salary meant he was far from certain to make the roster out of camp.

Jackson has been with the Seahawks the last three seasons and played in 15 games with three starts a year ago, on the field for a career-high 418 snaps.

But as with Hunt, his salary meant he was far from a given to make the initial 53-man roster and the Seahawks also have added several players at the end spot, notably free agents Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa and rookies Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

The moves mean Seattle will have to make one more subtraction to pare its roster to 80 by Tuesday.