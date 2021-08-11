The Seahawks’ gamble on oft-troubled defensive end Aldon Smith has ended as the team has decided to release him, The Seattle Times confirmed Wednesday.

Smith, 30, was signed by Seattle on April 15 to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $1.127 million that included a $137,500 signing bonus.

Two days later, he was involved in an incident that eventually resulted in his arrest on suspicion of second-degree battery in the New Orleans area. The Seahawks said they would let the legal process play out, and it’s not thought his release is a direct result of his arrest — Smith has an arraignment on Aug. 24.

It was the latest off-field incident in a career pockmarked with them — Smith did not play from 2016-19 due to a variety of incidents that included three arrests for driving under the influence from 2011 to 2015, a hit-and-run arrest and a plea deal in 2018 on a domestic-violence charge.

After sitting out Seattle’s offseason program to get in shape, Smith showed up for the beginning of training camp and had been present for every practice and saw action in Sunday’s mock game — he kept the ball alive on a fumble that Poona Ford eventually recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Coach Pete Carroll had said the team “did a lot of homework’’ on Smith before deciding to sign him and was confident he would be able to avoid the issues that had derailed a career that began with so much promise with the 49ers — he was a first-team All-Pro in 2012.

“We’re gonna be there for him, we’re gonna look after him. He’s gonna get everything we got every step of the way,” Carroll said in late July. “The burden falls on him and he knows that. But it’s really important, I think, for him to feel the support.”

Smith had appeared to revive his career last year with the Cowboys making five sacks, three in a game against the Seahawks in Seattle In September.

Smith also met the media in late July and said he was grateful for another opportunity to play.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to get back and play the game, and I’m grateful for that,” Smith said.

Smith was battling for a spot on the roster as a rush end and edge player

This story will be updated.