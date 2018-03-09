One of the most celebrated careers in Seattle sports history comes to an end, as the Seahawks released their star cornerback as expected on Friday.

Continuing an offseason of increasing and monumental change, the Seahawks officially released cornerback Richard Sherman Friday morning, a move that had been rumored for two days and will for now end the Seattle career of one of the team’s most iconic players.

Sherman now becomes a free agent and the team has let Sherman know it would be interested in re-signing him at a salary lower than the $11 million he had been scheduled to make in the final year of his contract in 2018.

But Sherman is also expected to explore the free agent market and he may well have played his last game with the Seahawks.

Sherman told Albert Breer of the NFL Network that “They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact.”

The Seahawks officially announced the move Friday and thanked Sherman in a statement that read: “Thank you for helping win championships, shape our culture and define success in Seattle. We love you and your unwavering competitiveness, confidence and fierce passion for football and life. For that, you will always be a Hawk!”

The Seahawks alsoreleased cornerback Jeremy Lane, another move that had been long rumored. The release of Lane saves Seattle $4.75 million against the cap in 2018 assuming it is not made with a post-June 1 designation.

Sherman was released with a failed physical designation which allows him to be eligible for a $1.15 million injury guarantee if he never plays again.

The Seahawks had wanted Sherman to stay in 2018, but due to concerns of his age (he turns 30 later this month) and his Achilles injury had recently approached him about restructuring his contract and taking a pay cut.

Sherman balked at that so the Seahawks instead explored trade options. But nothing materialized so the Seahawks instead decided to release Sherman with the hope that he may come back.

The odds of Sherman remaining, though, may not be too high as it’s thought he’s excited to see what may else be out there, and that if he has to take a pay cut he’d rather do it elsewhere than in Seattle.

The release by the team announcing the move had “parted ways” with Sherman and referred to him as “no longer on the team” and didn’t mention whether he could return.

Sherman hasn’t attracted much of a trade market because teams know he is likely to be released, he has an $11 million salary entering the final year of his contract and is recovering from a season-ending Achilles tendon injury suffered in November.

Making the move now allows Sherman — who is acting as his own agent — a head start on finding a new team ahead of the beginning of the new league year Wednesday, when players whose contracts run out will officially become free agents.

Sherman, taken in the fifth round out of Stanford in 2011, became a starter six games into his rookie season and was rarely off the field for the Seahawks until suffering a torn Achilles tendon against Arizona on Nov. 9, teaming with free safety Earl Thomas and strong safety Kam Chancellor to form the core of a secondary that would soon become known as the Legion of Boom and within two years helped lead the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl.

He ranks fourth in team history in interceptions with 32 behind only Dave Brown (50), Eugene Robinson (42) and John Harris (41).

Sherman said last month at the Seattle Sports Star awards that he hoped to negotiate a new deal with the Seahawks but said he was fine with the idea that he might have to move on.

“I plan on playing five or six more years whether it’s here or elsewhere,” Sherman said.

Sherman had surgery to repair his right Achilles in November. He then had a separate surgery to clean bone spurs out of his left Achilles last month.

But Sherman said at the Sports Star awards he thought he would be ready for the beginning of mini-camp.

“I guess I’m more ahead of schedule than they thought I was,’’ Sherman said then of his progress in recovering from Achilles surgery.

Asked by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Friday what he wants out of a new team, Sherman said: “Looking for a great fit. A team that has a great QB. Looking for somewhere I will be comfortable.”

The releases of Sherman and Lane leave Seattle’s cornerback spot with some uncertainty heading into free agency.

Shaquill Griffin will return as the starter at right cornerback and the team is expected to tender restricted free agent Justin Coleman to return as the nickel corner. Coleman replaced Lane as the nickel corner spot early in the 2017 and Seattle initially included Lane in a trade to Houston for left tackle Duane Brown before Lane failed a physical and returned to the Seahawks.

Seattle also could re-sign Byron Maxwell, who returned to the Seahawks in November following Sherman’s season-ending injury and started the rest of the way at left cornerback.

The Seahawks could also re-sign DeShawn Shead, who like Maxwell is also an unrestricted free agent. Neiko Thorpe is also under contract for the 2018 season (though there has been some speculation he could also be a salary cap casualty). Also on the roster are DeAndre Elliott, who saw some action as a rookie in 2016 before spending all of last year on Injured Reserve, and Mike Tyson, a sixth-round pick in 2017 who spent most of last year on the practice squad.

The Seahawks on Wednesday traded Michael Bennett to the Eagles and are also expected to soon release defensive end Cliff Avril, who may not be able to play football again after suffering a neck/nerve injury in October that required surgery.

The cost-cutting moves will give the Seahawks an estimated $38 million in available salary cap space — they had $13 million at the beginning of the week.

And while that money means the Seahawks can be more active in free agency they also will need to use a significant portion of that money to re-sign some of their own players — free safety Earl Thomas is increasingly expected to get an extension prior to the 2018 season.

The shedding of Sherman, Bennett and Lane means the Seahawks currently have just eight players left on their roster from the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl under contract for the 2018 season — quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, Chancellor, Thomas, Avril, and punter Jon Ryan.

Also cornerbacks DeShawn Shead and Byron Maxwell and tight end Luke Willson will all become free agents Wednesday and could return.