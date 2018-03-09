One of the most celebrated careers in Seattle sports history comes to an end, as the Seahawks released their star cornerback as expected on Friday.

The Seahawks officially released cornerback Richard Sherman, a move that had been rumored for two days and will for now end the career of one of the team’s most iconic players.

Sherman becomes a free agent and the team has let Sherman know it would be interested in re-signing him.

Sherman told Albert Breer of the NFL Network that “They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact.”

The Seahawks had explored trade options for Sherman, but nothing materialized with Seattle instead deciding to release Sherman on Friday ahead of the beginning of the new league year Wednesday.

Sherman hasn’t attracted much of a trade market because teams know he is likely to be released, he has an $11 million salary entering the final year of fhis contract and is recovering from a season-ending Achilles tendon injury suffered in November.

The Seahawks are open to re-signing Sherman at a lower salary than the $11 million he is due in 2018 but Sherman is also thought eager to explore the free agent market.

Releasing Sherman saves the Seahawks $11 million in salary-cap room for 2018. And doing it by the weekend would give Sherman — who is acting as his own agent — a head start on finding a new team ahead of the beginning of the new league year Wednesday, when players whose contracts run out will officially become free agents.

Sherman, taken in the fifth round out of Stanford in 2011, became a starter six games into his rookie season and was rarely off the field for the Seahawks until suffering a torn Achilles tendon against Arizona on Nov. 9, teaming with free safety Earl Thomas and strong safety Kam Chancellor to form the core of a secondary that would soon become known as the Legion of Boom and within two years helped lead the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl.

He ranks fourth in team history in interceptions with 32 behind only Dave Brown (50), Eugene Robinson (42) and John Harris (41).

Sherman said last month at the Seattle Sports Star awards that he hoped to negotiate a new deal with the Seahawks but said he was fine with the idea that he might have to move on.

“I plan on playing five or six more years whether it’s here or elsewhere,” Sherman said.

Sherman had surgery to repair his right Achilles in November. He then had a separate surgery to clean bone spurs out of his left Achilles last month.

Sherman said at the Sports Star awards he thought he would be ready for the beginning of mini-camp.

“I guess I’m more ahead of schedule than they thought I was,’’ Sherman said then of his progress in recovering from Achilles surgery.

Asked by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Friday what he wants out of a new team, Sherman said: “Looking for a great fit. A team that has a great QB. Looking for somewhere I will be comfortable.”