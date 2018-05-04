The Seahawks on Friday released veteran defensive end Cliff Avril.

The Seahawks on Friday made a not-unexpected move to release veteran defensive end Cliff Avril, doing so with a designation that he failed his physical.

Avril last played on Oct. 1 against the Colts when he suffered a neck injury that resulted in stingers.

The team said he would be continued to be evaluated to see if he could safely return to play.

But it had long been speculated that he would be released since it also will save the Seahawks about $6 million against the salary cap. Avril’s release officially saves $7.125 million. But the team also may have to pay $1.15 million in a league-mandated injury protection payout if Avril cannot play again.

Avril had 34.5 sacks in four-plus seasons with the Seahawks, signing as a free agent prior to the 2013 season when he had eight in helping lead Seattle to its first Super Bowl title.

Avril was officially credited with the first points of a 43-8 win over Denver in the Super Bowl, a safety on a bad snap on the Broncos’ first play of the game.

The move comes as the Seahawks are getting ready to host their rookie mini-camp Friday afternoon at the VMAC and opens up a roster spot as Seattle will all out all 90 slots on the roster with drafted rookies and undrafted free agents.

Avril’s release leaves just eight players on the roster who were part of the Super Bowl-winning team — QB Russell Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Byron Maxwell, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Jon Ryan.

Shortly after the release was made official Avril took to social media to say goodbye to Seahawks fans.