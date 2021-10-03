SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said “I never doubted for a second” that receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf would suit up for Sunday’s 28-21 win against the 49ers.

Behind the scenes, though, there may have been a little bit more concern about the status of Seattle’s two leading receivers.

Lockett was listed as questionable for the game because of a hip injury, and Metcalf showed up on the injury report Thursday because of a foot injury. Metcalf was not given a game status designation.

But that he was dealing with something was illustrated by general manager John Schneider on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN AM, that both receivers were “sucking it up” to play Sunday.

Metcalf smiled when asked about his injury afterward, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The good news, Carroll said, is that neither seemed the worse for the wear after playing Sunday.

“They made it through,” Carroll said. “Both of those guys were question marks, and I’m really proud of those guys for it.”

That they made it through is critical, with Seattle having its shortest turnaround of the season on tap — a home game Thursday night against the Rams.

That both were laboring a little might also explain that Seattle’s passing numbers were the lowest of the season, with Russell Wilson completing 16 of 23 passes for 149 yards.

Metcalf led the Seahawks with four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Lockett had four receptions for just 24 yards, though he drew a pass-interference penalty on a third down that set up Seattle’s final score in the fourth quarter.

Seattle continues to be thin at receiver, with rookie Dee Eskridge missing his third straight game after suffering a concussion in the season opener. Seattle also played Sunday without tight end Gerald Everett, who went on the reserve COVID-19 list Wednesday.

But Eskridge could return Thursday, and so could Everett if he has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Seahawks could add Phillip Dorsett to the mix after he was signed to the practice squad last week.

Injury report

The Seahawks didn’t appear to suffer any significant new injuries.

The only injury Carroll mentioned was a toe issue for defensive end Carlos Dunlap, though he played through it.

Cedric Ogbuehi, who started at right tackle for injured Brandon Shell, came out late in the game, and the Seahawks used undrafted rookie Jake Curhan.

But Carroll said that was not due to an injury but because the Seahawks wanted to rotate Curhan.

Carroll said the Seahawks had planned to play Jamarco Jones at right tackle — he got the start at Minnesota with Shell.

But Jones turned up ill this weekend, Carroll said, and was inactive for the game. Carroll said Jones does not have COVID-19 but has an illness that “kicked in again (Saturday).”

Supporting the Mariners

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner wore a custom white Mariners jersey, with No. 54 and “Wagner” on the back, as he walked in Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Tight ends Will Dissly (in a blue BELIEVE T-shirt), and Colby Parkinson and (white M’s jersey) showed some love to the Mariners, too, on Sunday morning.

The Mariners have gripped all of Seattle with their late-season surge toward the playoffs — the Seahawks included.

And count Wilson among one of the Mariners’ most high-profile supporters.

“It’s cool seeing the Seattle fans and just the energy in Seattle — it’s been cool to watch and be part of,” the Seahawks quarterback said Thursday, a day after he said he watched on TV as the Mariners complete a sweep of Oakland. “It’s a special city, Seattle. … It’s been really cool to see what the Mariners have been doing. That kind of ‘Believe’ attitude that you see and experience and you watch, it’s throughout the whole team. So that’s been cool to watch, for sure.”

Collier inactive again

Seattle’s six inactive players for Sunday’s game featured no real surprises — as it can no longer be considered a surprise that 2019 first-round draft pick L.J. Collier is inactive.

Collier was listed as inactive for the third time this season, one of six Seahawks who had to be inactive to get to the game-day maximum of 48 players.

Three were players who are dealing with injuries — defensive end Benson Mayowa (neck), Eskridge (concussion) and Shell (ankle). The other two were cornerback John Reid and Jones.

Collier started all 16 games last year but has played this season only against Tennessee. Robert Nkemdiche has essentially taken Collier’s spot as Kerry Hyder’s backup at strongside defensive end.