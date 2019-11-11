SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett left Monday night’s game against the 49ers with a lower left leg contusion that was severe enough to require an immediate trip to the hospital here, coach Pete Carroll said.

In the final seconds of regulation, Lockett received a kickoff and took a knee, sending the game into overtime. But he did not take the field in overtime and was instead taken to the hospital because of swelling, Carroll said, adding that there was concern of possible compartment syndrome in the leg.

It’s possible Lockett could stay the night at the hospital, but Carroll didn’t have an exact update immediately after the Seahawks’ 27-24 overtime victory.

“Tyler Lockett got a really bad lower leg bruise, a contusion that caused some issue that we’re working on,” Carroll said.

“I can’t tell you much more about it right now. He’s out of here right now to get looked at.

“It’ll be OK, but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now. … We’re ahead of it, so we should be in good shape.”