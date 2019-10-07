RENTON — When Seahawks players returned to the VMAC on Monday following a few days off, they found a gift in their lockers: a book of poetry from receiver Tyler Lockett.

Only, it’s not just from Lockett but by Lockett, Seattle’s fifth-year receiver having finally put into print something that has been a labor of love since he began writing poetry as a senior at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2010.

Lockett’s first collection of his poetry, “Reflections“, officially goes on sale on Oct. 15 and will be available at bookstores throughout the area as well as Amazon.com.

And while Lockett has been writing poetry for almost a decade now — and has also done public readings — he said he never really thought about doing a book until some of his marketing people were approached about the idea. He said he decided to do it in part because he hopes what he has to say — many of the poems focus on relationships and “living a purposeful life” — may be of use to others (the 112-page book is published by Andrews McMeel Publishing out of Kansas City.

In fact, Lockett says he refers to the publication as “a self-help book,” saying writing poetry has helped him to make sense of issues he has dealt in his own life.

“It really means a lot to me because I’ve found out that the best way to be able to help somebody is just to talk about yourself,’’ he said. “And one of the things I have in there in my introduction is if you talk about somebody else’s scars they feel like they are the victim and feel like you are coming at them but if you talk about yourself and you share your own scars they will listen more and the conversation becomes more transparent.’’

The book includes workshop questions, notes, and inspirational messages that the publisher says “give readers an opportunity to reflect on their own lives as well.’’

Among the poems is one called “Turn off the lights” that Lockett said was inspired by a friend who was having suicidal thoughts. (Lockett posted a live reading of the poem on Twitter two years ago. You can read it here).

That poem, Lockett said, epitomizes what he says is his goal in his poetry to “help out a lot of people who have these types of mindsets in certain seasons of their life, and though people might not understand it, you are able to kind of like give people a perspective they might never have seen and help them out.’’

Count Jadeveon Clowney among Lockett’s teammates who said he planned to read the book soon. Holding it up in the locker room Monday, Clowney smiled and said Lockett “seems like a smart guy.”