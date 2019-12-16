Seattle wide receiver Josh Gordon, who joined the Seahawks via waivers Nov. 1, has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, the league announced Monday.

Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August. Monday’s suspension is the seventh time he has been suspended by the league since 2013, punishments that included missing all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Timeline Josh Gordon in the NFL 2012: Drafted in second round of supplemental draft by the Cleveland Browns. Finished among top rookie receivers with 50 catches, 805 yards and two TDs.



2013: Suspended for first two games of season for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy, but went on to lead league with 1,646 in just 14 games. Voted to Pro Bowl and named first-team All-Pro.



2014: Arrested on July 5 for driving while impaired. Suspended for a year for violating league’s substance-abuse policy, but later reduced to 10 games. Reinstated on Nov. 17 but suspended for final game of season for violation of team’s rules.



2015: Suspended for full season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Entered league substance abuse program following a DWI charge in 2014.



2016: Reinstated on July 25 but suspended for first four games of regular season. Left Browns on Sept. 29 to enter rehabilitation and missed the remainder of the season.



2017: Reinstated to NFL on a conditional basis on Nov. 1 and became eligible to return in week 13. Compiled 85 yards in first game back.



2018: After one game, Browns and Gordon parted ways. Patriots traded a 2019 fifth-round pick to Browns for Gordon and a 2019 seventh-round pick. In 11 games, Gordon had 40 catches, 720 yards and 3 TDs. Stepped away from football on Dec. 20 to focus on his mental health.



2019: Gordon reinstated and joins Patriots for start of season, gaining 73 yards and a TD in first week. After six games and 20 catches, Gordon placed on IR with a knee injury. Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers a day after Patriots waived from IR on Oct. 31. Gordon suspended Dec. 16 for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

The Patriots waived Gordon on Oct. 31 and he was claimed by the Seahawks the next day, the only team to make a claim.

Since joining the Seahawks, Gordon made seven catches for 139 yards in five games, including a 58-yarder on Sunday that led to a touchdown in Seattle’s 30-24 win at Carolina that clinched a payoff berth.

Josh Gordon captured his best, and surely last, moment with the Seahawks in an Instagram post Sunday: pic.twitter.com/qCIt2U2S3E — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 16, 2019

JOSH GORDON 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/OXZr1W4UxD — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 15, 2019

Teammates had been hopeful Gordon would be a well-behaved addition in the Seahawks locker room.

“We’ll be here for him in whatever capacity we need to be, but I expect nothing but the best from him,” veteran left tackle Duane Brown said after Gordon joined the Seahawks.

Advertising

Seattle picked up the remainder of Gordon’s one-year contract with New England, with Gordon becoming an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was due $238,235 more this season.

Gordon spoke to a group of local reporters for about 10 minutes at the team’s facility in Renton last Wednesday and talked enthusiastically of hoping he could remain in Seattle after the season.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,’’ Gordon said when asked if he’d like to be back with the Seahawks next year. “I mean, that’s my hope, thinking optimistically. I think that’s anybody’s goal, any player’s goal, to try to find a place you can call home in all aspects.’’

He was arrested in July 2014 for driving while impaired in North Carolina. He spent 2015 and 2016 out of the NFL while serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon began his college career at Baylor. While there, he was arrested in October 2010 for possession of marijuana. Baylor suspended him indefinitely after he had reportedly failed a drug test.

Gordon transferred to Utah but never played for the Utes. He was dismissed from the Utah program after failing another drug test.

Advertising

The Cleveland Browns selected him in the second round of the NFL’s 2012 supplemental draft.

Listed at 6-feet-3 and 225 pounds, Gordon was a first-team All-Pro in 2013, his second season, when he had 87 receptions for a league-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

In an October 2017 interview with Uninterrupted — a media company founded by LeBron James and James’ business partner, Maverick Carter — Gordon said that a coach at Baylor helped him cheat drug tests by taking “bottles of detox.”

“I’ve been enabled most of my life, honestly,” Gordon said. “I’ve been enabled by coaches, teachers, professors — everybody pretty much gave me a second chance just because of my ability.”

The suspension opens up a spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster. Seattle has six receivers remaining on its roster — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Jaron Brown, Malik Turner and John Ursua — and may not necessarily need to add another receiver.

This story will be updated.