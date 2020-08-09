Seahawks receiver John Ursua was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, the first time Seattle has placed a player on the list since training camp began 13 days ago.

Going on the list means Ursua either tested positive for COVID-19 or is being quarantined because he has been in close contact with someone who has.

The league is not specifically detailing the reason a player goes on the list and teams are not permitted to publicly discuss a player’s medical status who is on the list other than mentioning his roster status, per an agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

The Seahawks had been one of six teams yet to place a player on the list.

Players on the list do not count against their team’s active roster limit — which is 80 for the Seahawks right now — while on the reserve list.

Ursua can be activated when he is deemed healthy and have multiple negative tests.

As of Saturday, 103 players had been placed on the list since training camp began around the league. Of that total, 66 have since been activated.

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 56 players had tested positive since players began to report for training camp. The league did not confirm that number.

Ursua, entering his second season, was a seventh-round pick out of Hawaii in 2019. He caught one pass for 11 yards as a rookie and is expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster again this season as a slot receiver. He played in three regular season games and the playoff win at Philadelphia, with 11 regular-season snaps.

DUNBAR OFFICIALLY REMOVED FROM EXEMPT LIST

Also Sunday, the NFL officially removed cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list.

That clears the way for Dunbar to join Seahawks training camp, which it appears he will do Monday.

Dunbar wrote on Instagram that he was “excited to be heading to Seattle” on Sunday.

Dunbar will first have to go through the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol of having three negative tests in four days before he can join in team activities.

Dunbar was taken off the list following the news Friday that prosecutors in Florida had decided not to pursue four armed robbery charges against Dunbar, citing “insufficient evidence.”