INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles with a knee injury apparently suffered late in the first quarter.

Metcalf left the game after he leapt to try to grab a Geno Smith pass in the left corner of the end zone on a play that snapped with two minutes to go in the first quarter. The pass fell incomplete as Metcalf got tangled with Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Metcalf was examined on the sidelines and then carted off the field. He was then ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards in the game before being injured.

Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks before the season with $30 million guaranteed.

Metcalf is in his fourth season in the NFL and entered the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Seattle was already dealing with injuries at receiver Tyler Lockett having been listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury that dates to the week before the Arizona game. However, Lockett was able to play and one catch for 7 yards in the first quarter.

