Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was hit with his fourth fine from the NFL this season for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the 17-13 defeat last Sunday at Cincinnati.

Tight end Will Dissly also was fined. Each fine was $16,391, the agreed-upon number between the league and the players association for that offense.

The fines were revealed Saturday, when the NFL makes public fines from games the previous week.

That brings Metcalf’s fines this year to $65,563. He has been fined for five different offenses, and at least one fine incurred in four different games.

Metcalf’s penalty came with just more than nine minutes remaining in the second quarter when he shoved Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from behind after the whistle had blown.

Metcalf insisted he was simply blocking on the play and hadn’t heard the whistle. During his weekly news conference Wednesday, he said the flags (not to mention the fines) won’t alter his on-field approach.

“I’m not going to change the way I play,’’ he said. “If you look at the penalties, there’s a taunting, unnecessary roughness, face mask, holding, and I think it was one more in there. I’m doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself knowing how I play and just try to be consistent and have clean hands or whatever the case maybe, but I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person.”

Dissly was not penalized on the play for which he was fined. But a replay showed Dissly went low to make a block on a 21-yard run by Kenneth Walker III in the second quarter.

The Bengals also got two fines in the game, each for unnecessary roughness — safety Dax Hill ($14,731) and defensive lineman B.J. Hill ($10,927).

Dax Hill’s fine came for the hit that briefly knocked Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo out of the game late in the third quarter.

B.J. Hill’s came for a face mask penalty early in the third quarter.

Seahawks add Hunt, elevate Winston and Thompson

The Seahawks made a few roster moves Saturday to add depth at positions where they have some injury questions.

They signed center Joey Hunt off the practice squad to the 53-man roster while elevating receiver Easop Winston Jr. and running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr. off the practice squad for Sunday.

They waived offensive lineman Ben Brown off the 53 to make room for Hunt.

The Seahawks’ starting center, Evan Brown, was listed as questionable on Friday while dealing with a hip injury. Brown’s backup is rookie Olu Oluwatimi, a fifth-round draft choice out of Michigan. Hunt has consistently worked as the third-team center in practice.

They also listed guard Phil Haynes (calf) as questionable, and the addition of Hunt could add some depth on the line.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, signed to the practice squad in October of 2022 and has been with the Seahawks since.

Hunt has played in 35 games with 11 starts but has not appeared in a game since the 2020 season with the Colts.

Winston adds depth at a receiver spot where Metcalf is listed as questionable with rib/hip issues and with Tyler Lockett dealing with a hamstring injury that limited his work in practice this week.

The Seahawks might also want Winston to handle some return duties with DeeJay Dallas possibly having to play more running back with Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) listed as questionable.

Thompson also adds depth at running back with Charbonnet’s status uncertain.

If Charbonnet can’t play, Dallas would be the backup to Walker with Thompson behind him.

Winston, a former Washington State standout, played in three games with the Saints in 2021 and had 119 yards on five punt returns. He signed to the practice squad last October but has not played in a game for the Seahawks.

Winston had 103 yards on six receptions with a touchdown in the preseason.

Thompson is an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech and had 81 yards on 21 carries for Seattle in the preseason.

The moves give Seattle 55 players for Sunday. The Seahawks will have to declare eight inactive to get down to the game-day maximum of 48.

Cardinals activate Budda Baker

As had become the expectation as the week wore on, the Cardinals activated former Washington Husky and Bellevue High star Budda Baker off injured reserve Saturday and he is expected to play against the Seahawks.

Baker has yet to play this season because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week and told reporters he hoped to make made his 2023 debut in his hometown.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll raved about Baker on Friday when asked about the possibility he could play.

“He’s a great player,’’ Carroll said. “He’s a real factor when you play him, in the running game and in the passing game. He’s a very unique player in the way he attacks and all. He plays in the style that I really covet. I love the way he plays. He’s a terrific hitter, but he’s just a playmaker and what you love about him, is his commitment to go for it. You’ve heard me talk about some of our other guys over the years, he’s really got that knack and that mentality. He’s not very big, but he’s as tough as they come. He’ll be a factor if he’s on their team (Sunday).”