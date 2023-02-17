SALT LAKE CITY — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who caught a career-high 90 passes in the NFL last season, grabbed the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Metcalf had 20 points — including some dazzling dunks and blocks — and 10 rebounds to help Team Dwyane beat Team Ryan 81-78. Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith were honorary captains of the celebrity teams.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf has been impressive in other sports in the past. In the Golden Games track meet in Walnut, California, in May 2021, he competed against world-class sprinters and posted a time of 10.37 seconds for 100 meters.

Actor Everett Osbourne led Team Ryan with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Each celebrity team included a WNBA All-Star. Dallas Wings guard Diamond DeShields played for Team Ryan. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale played for Team Dwyane.

Other notable athletes participating included former NFL player Calvin Johnson and former MLB slugger Albert Pujols.