Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson, who was injured in the second quarter of Thursday’s 24-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field, has been released from Harborview Medical Center but remains in the league’s concussion protocol, according to a statement from the team Friday.

Johnson, a three-year vet from South Dakota State, was injured while returning a kickoff early in the second quarter. He spent much of the end of the quarter being examined in the medical tent on the sidelines before being taken off on a stretcher as halftime began with his head and neck immobilized. He was accompanied off the field by teammates Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant and then transferred to Harborview out of what the team said was a “precaution” to be evaluated for head and neck injuries.

But as scary as the scene looked, coach Pete Carroll said after the game that tests revealed “no findings” beyond that Johnson had been “concussed.”

“We got a real good report,” Carroll said, adding that team trainers immediately went to “max precautions” once Johnson was injured. “… The findings were already really positive.”

Johnson is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster after spending most of his first two seasons on the practice squad after signing in 2021 as an undrafted free agent.

With Lockett and DK Metcalf sitting out along with most starters, Johnson started Thursday in the team’s three-receiver sets alongside rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba and rookie UDFA Jake Bobo.

Johnson’s injury is the latest to hit the receiving corps in recent days.

Seattle played the game without Dareke Young, who played in 13 games last season, as he deals with a groin issue and Cody Thompson, who sat out with groin tightness. Thompson has also seemed to have a legit shot at a 53-man roster spot.

Dee Eskridge, who has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, twisted his knee on the opening kickoff and suffered some cartilage damage, Carroll said.

Drew Lock happy to finally play in Lumen Field

Drew Lock started at quarterback and played the first three quarters, something Carroll indicated after the game could also be the plan for the team’s final two preseason games with starter Geno Smith expected to sit out.

It was Lock’s first action of any kind since last August when he played in two preseason games.

Both, however, were on the road as Lock missed the team’s lone home preseason game a year ago due to COVID-19.

“First game here as a Seahawk in my career,” Lock said. “Never walked out there in a Seahawk uniform and played a snap. Had a blast. [The] 12s were definitely in effect. Silent cadence in a preseason game is hard to get done from any stadium. That was awesome.”

Lock looked a little rusty early going 3-for-5 for 18 yards in the first quarter as Seattle had just 21 yards on eight plays.

But Lock went 14-of-19 the rest of the game for 173 yards and two touchdowns, one of 12 yards to Easop Winston Jr. and the other 19 to Jake Bobo in rallying Seattle from an early 10-0 deficit before departing after the third quarter.

The lone smudge was an interception in the third quarter. But Carroll noted the pass was tipped at the line before landing in the hands of Minnesota’s Jaylin Williams.

“I thought Drew did really well tonight, did a nice job,” Carroll said. “I believe the ball got tipped on the pick. He was reading the right guy and all that. Ball got tipped at the line of scrimmage. Other than that, he was in command, had a nice night.”

That’s important for the Seahawks to see as they have committed to Lock as the backup behind Smith, signing him in March to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. They are also hoping to still see signs to confirm their faith in his potential that compelled the team to ask for him as part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver in 2022.

“I want him to be ready to start games,” Carroll said. “I want him to be ready to play football games and win championship games for us. He needs to play to do that. He sat around all last year. This formula of him getting three quarters, that’s great for him just to be out there playing football. He’s going to play a lot.”

When Smith won the job in camp a year ago, Lock figured he might still somehow see some action.

Instead, Smith ended up being the only quarterback in the NFL in 2022 to play every snap.

“Overall it felt great,” Lock said. “To be playing football again, gosh, it’s weird when you go a whole year without taking a snap. Props to G for doing that last year, rallying this team, getting us to the playoffs. But, man, it felt good to finally be back out there.”

Burr-Kirven calls return ‘huge moment’

The game also marked the first action for former UW star Ben Burr-Kirven since he suffered a knee injury in a preseason game on Aug. 21, 2021.

After finally recovering from an injury that included nerve damage, Burr-Kirven was re-signed early in camp and played 13 snaps on defense as well as 10 on special teams against the Vikings, credited with one tackle. He was also named a captain for the game, participating in the pregame coin toss.

“He was out there banging away,” Carroll said. “Had a couple good plays on perimeter plays. He was captain tonight in this game just because he got back to playing football. It’s just heartwarming to see this story. If you ever would have seen how hard he had to work to get back, how much he overcame, so few people do what he did. He just never, ever wavered that he was going to get back.”

Said Burr-Kirven: “It’s a huge moment when you don’t play football for two years and get told you will never play again. To be out there today was a pretty special experience … I definitely felt like I haven’t played football in two years so there is a lot to clean up. It was a good first step.”

Notes

— The television broadcast experienced some production issues early on. The team said later the problems were caused by a Vyvx encoder in Burbank, California, within master control that required a reboot every time the broadcast went to a break. It took a while to identify the issue, which also impacted other areas of the broadcast. The issues were resolved at halftime.