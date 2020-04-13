The Seahawks have re-signed veteran cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who has also been a special teams captain the past two seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Thorpe, 30, has been with the Seahawks since 2016, playing in 48 games as a reserve cornerback and on special teams. He became an unrestricted free agent last month.

Thorpe played just seven games last season before suffering a core muscle injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve.

Terms were not announced but it is likely a one-year deal for at or close to the veteran minimum.

The signing gives the team five players listed as cornerback under contract — Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Quinton Dunbar, Brian Allen and Thorpe. Ugo Amadi, listed as a safety, also plays cornerback.

Seattle is likely to add a cornerback or two either in the NFL draft or as an undrafted free agent, as well, but the trade for Dunbar and re-signing Thorpe helps to solidify the position.

Seattle also re-signed Allen in January. Allen, a fifth-r0und pick of the Steelers in 2017, played in 16 games for Pittsburgh in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and spent much of last year on Seattle’s practice squad.

Thorpe was signed by Seattle in September of the 2016 season and has been one of the Seahawks’ top special teams players since then, playing 258, 320 and 266 special teams snaps in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons before playing 124 snaps in seven games last season.

Thorpe was voted by teammates as a special teams co-captain in 2018 along with kicker Sebastian Janikowski. He was the sole special teams captain last year.

“Neiko Thorpe has just been the spirit of the special teams for a number of years now, and it’s great that the guys recognize him again,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Thorpe was announced as a special teams captain last season. “He’s got a great presence in our room and with our guys.”

The re-signing of Thorpe means there are 12 Seahawks who remain unrestricted free agents who have not re-signed with Seattle or signed with another team: cornerback Akeem King; defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah; linebackers Mychal Kendricks and Dekoda Watson; running backs Marshawn Lynch, Robert Turbin and C.J. Prosise; receivers Josh Gordon and Jaron Brown; quarterback Geno Smith; and guard Mike Iupati.