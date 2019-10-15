I The Seahawks on Tuesday signed two former members of their 53-man roster in recent seasons — tight end Tyrone Swoopes and safety Adrian Colbert — to their practice squad.

Seattle had two openings on the 10-man practice squad after making several moves late last week, including promoting tight end Jacob Hollister and guard Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

The Seahawks also signed tackle Chad Wheeler and cornerback Brian Allen to the practice squad while releasing cornerback Perry Nickerson and linebacker Malik Carney.

Colbert was on the 53-man roster for two weeks earlier this season, though he did not see action, before being waived Friday. He cleared waivers and has now returned.

Swoopes played one game each for Seattle in 2017 and 2018, spending the majority of both of those years on the practice squad, and began this season in camp with the Seahawks before being waived as injured on Aug. 3 with a lower leg injury and then being waived off IR with an injury settlement on Aug. 13. That settlement allowed Swoopes to be able to return during this season.

Swoopes adds some experienced depth at a tight spot that took a hit Sunday when Will Dissly suffered an Achilles injury that almost certainly will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Advertising

Swoopes, a former quarterback at Texas who has made the switch to tight end in the NFL, has one catch for 23 yards in his Seattle career, that coming in the win over the Raiders last year in London.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday not to rule out that the Seahawks will explore other options at tight end with Dissly out but the team could go with what it has for now — the trade deadline is exactly two weeks, Oct. 29.

For now, Seattle has two listed tight ends on its 53-man roster in Luke Willson and Hollister, and also has George Fant and Joey Hunt to fill the “big tight end” or eligible tackle role that the team uses often.

And the Seahawks also can get veteran Ed Dickson back off of Injured Reserve in two weeks, or for the Nov. 3 home game against Tampa Bay.

He has been on IR after having what was referred to as minor knee surgery early in training camp.

Here was Carroll’s full assessment of the tight end spot Monday: “Well, we still have a couple weeks before he (Dickson) can come back. He’s working really hard. He’s doing everything. He’s running and lifting and doing all of that. All he’s allowed to do. What will be telling is when he finally can come back on the field, can he do the football moves and the football regimen, respond, and be okay with that? He’s working to get ready right now. We’re very fortunate to have a guy like Ed come back to us with not too much of a space in there without Will. In the meantime, we’re going to count on our guys. You saw we had Jacob Hollister up this week. He did a nice job in the game for his first time out. We’re counting on Luke to do a good job for us and we’ll build around that.”