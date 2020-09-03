The Seahawks have re-signed receiver Josh Gordon, according to his agent, David Canter, who tweeted the news Thursday morning.

Gordon, though, is not yet eligible to play as he remains suspended while waiting for reinstatement from the league, according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.

Rapoport reported Gordon signed a one-year deal that can get him over $1 million a year once he is reinstated — Gordon applied for reinstatement from the league earlier this year after being indefinitely suspended last December for violating league policies on both substances of abuse and performance enhancing drugs.

One report stated Gordon is likely to be suspended for at least two more games to fulfill an expected six-game suspended for PEDs, and then could be further suspended for the other violation. But that has not been confirmed by the league.

The suspension last year was Gordon’s seventh by the league and eighth overall.

Gordon played in five games for Seattle last year with seven catches for 139 yards after being claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

He then was suspended following a game at Carolina in which his 58-yard reception helped fuel a 30-24 win.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in August the team is “very open to the thought” of signing Gordon.

The signing comes as teams will have to begin paring their rosters down to 53 from 80. Gordon will not count against the 53-man roster while he is suspended.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, though, reported that there could be good news coming soon on the reinstatement front for Gordon stating “I’m told his reinstatement process is going very well” and that because of that “Seattle got cranking on this” Wednesday night and then was able to get the contract done Thursday morning.

The Seahawks have 12 other receivers on their roster after making a pair of additions this week, including bringing back 2014 second-round pick Paul Richardson.

Richardson figures to fight for the team’s third receiving role along with Phillip Dorset II and David Moore behind the starting duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with the likes of recent draftees John Ursua and Freddie Swain also vying for roster spots.

He missed the last two regular season games and both playoff games.

Once re-instated Gordon will join that competition.

Gordon, who turned 29 in April, was a first team All-Pro pick in 2013 when he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards on 87 receptions.

But his career was then hamstrung by a variety of suspensions, including missing all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He had 27 receptions for 426 yards in 11 games combined last season with the Seahawks and Patriots.

Gordon became a free agent following the season as the Seahawks had claimed the remainder of his one-year deal with the Patriots.

He posted on social media regularly throughout the offseason that he was in the Seattle area working out, which helped fuel speculation that he would re-sign with the Seahawks.