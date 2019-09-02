So now we know why the Seahawks released receiver Jaron Brown on Saturday, a move that caught many by surprise.

It was so they could use his roster spot for a few hours for tight end Ed Dickson to assure that he could return to play later this season.

Monday, the team re-signed Brown and placed Dickson on Injured Reserve, the latest example of the Seahawks taking advantage of NFL rules to try to maximize their roster options.

Since Brown is a vested veteran he did not have to go through waivers and instead became an immediate free agent. That meant Seattle was not at risk of losing Brown as long as he didn’t voluntarily sign with another team. Brown didn’t, likely having agreed to the plan, and re-signed Monday morning to return to add some experience and stability to Seattle’s receiving corps.

Dickson, meanwhile, goes on IR to open up a roster spot for Brown.

But, by having been on the initial 53-man roster Saturday, Dickson can return after eight games. Had he been placed on IR on Saturday he would be out for the season.

So what were two of the team’s most surprising moves — releasing Brown and quarterback Geno Smith — each turned out to be nothing more than some roster maneuvering. Smith re-signed on Sunday to fill the backup QB job again after a roster spot opened up when the Jadeveon Clowney trade became official.

What’s unclear is if Brown returns at the same contract or something different.

Brown’s initial release was billed around the league as necessary for salary cap reasons to fit in Clowney — releasing Brown cleared out $2.75 million on the salary cap in what was the last year of a two-year deal worth up to $5.5 million he signed in 2018. That contract included a base salary of $800,000 for this season.

Without Brown, but with the Clowney trade accounted for, the Seahawks have $12.6 million in cap room, according to OvertheCap.com. That is based on Clowney taking up just $8.967 million in cap space after Houston agreed to pay $7 million of his salary for 2019.

Brown had tweeted what appeared to be a goodbye to Seattle shortly after the news broke of his release, stating: “Thank you Seattle! Fell in love with this city, fans and organization! Next chapter for me.”

But likely this was the plan all along.

Brown’s return gives Seattle seven receivers on its 53-man roster — Brown, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Malik Turner, DK Metcalf, Gary Jennings and John Ursua.

However, as of the end of last week it was unclear if Moore or Metcalf will be able to play in the regular season opener Sunday against Cincinnati — Moore is regarded as likely out after suffering a broken humerus a few weeks ago and Metcalf is still recovering from minor knee surgery on Aug. 20.

The status of Moore and Metcalf had made the Brown release look that much more curious.

But now it’s clear Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll had a plan in place all along.

Dickson did not play in the preseason after having knee surgery the first week of August.

Dickson was one of three tight ends on Seattle’s initial 53-man roster, the others being Will Dissly and Nick Vannett.

But Seattle also uses offensive lineman George Fant often in tight end roles — and he is expected back after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason opener against Denver on Aug. 8.

Seattle also re-signed Jacob Hollister to the practice squad on Sunday so he’s also available if the team wants to make another roster move to add him prior to Sunday.

Players can be added to the active roster until 24 hours prior to kickoff to be eligible to play that week.