The Seahawks have re-signed guard Phil Haynes — who was set to become an unrestricted free agent — to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available.

The move also raises questions about the future of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Haynes was essentially a co-starter at right guard this year with Jackson, playing 485 snaps, or 51% overall, according to Pro Football Reference, and officially starting three games (two at right guard and one at left).

Securing Haynes before the March 15 date when he could have become a free agent figures to only increase speculation that the team could soon cut Jackson, who turns 32 in July.

Cutting Jackson would save $6.5 million against the salary cap, though it would also incur a $4.7 million dead cap hit (meaning, cap space going to a player no longer on the team).

Still, that savings might be necessary for Seattle to get the space it needs to accomplish some of its other key offseason objectives, such as re-signing quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle has just over $31 million in cap space as of Tuesday, according to OvertheCap.com.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Wake Forest, played last season on a restricted free-agent tender and made $2.54 million.

That came after Haynes finally got on the field consistently at the end of the 2021 season after battling injuries his first two years and playing just one official snap.

Haynes played 136 snaps in 2021 and started two games down the stretch and then essentially shared time this year with Jackson, who battled knee issues throughout. Jackson had knee surgery following the 2021 season and sat out the offseason program and then often was rested in practices during the season.

Those injuries limited Jackson to what were a career-low 670 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference, and he also sat out two games at midseason against Arizona and the Chargers for what were listed as hip and knee issues.

Jackson was acquired from the Raiders in March, 2021, for a fifth-round pick in that year’s draft, and Seattle then worked out a new three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million that included $10.07 million guaranteed.

However, Jackson’s contract includes no more guaranteed money, with the remaining being a base salary of $6.5 million if he were to make the team — all of which Seattle can save against the cap if he is cut.

Securing Haynes also means the Seahawks now have what were five of their top six offensive linemen from last season under contract. In addition to Haynes and Jackson, tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and left guard Damien Lewis, return on their rookie deals, while starting center Austin Blythe can become an UFA March 15.

But as noted, Seattle could cut Jackson and feel as if it has four potential starters under contract in Haynes and Lewis at guard and Cross and Lucas at left and right tackle, respectively.

In his end-of-year news conference following the playoff loss to the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll said the team essentially viewed Haynes as a starter.

“He’s got a starting caliber to us,” Carroll said in January. “We like him. He’s physical. Consistent is a good word for him because he’s there. He’s there for you. He’s a great kid. It worked out well to put him and Gabe in. It helped Gabe with his knee, and it gave Phil a chance to be a comfortable starter. We had three guys. If anybody went down, we could rotate our guys around and get it taken care of. I’ve got high hopes that Phil could be a real factor for us.”

Also under contract for 2023 is Jake Curhan, who played 34 snaps last season, including 24 at right guard against the Chargers when Haynes went out with a concussion.

Haynes is the second pending unrestricted free agent the Seahawks have signed since the end of the season with the team re-signing kicker Jason Myers in January to a new four-year contract worth up to $21.1 million.