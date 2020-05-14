While there had been much discussion about Cam Newton and the Seahawks’ backup quarterback job in recent days, there was no indication the team ever seriously considered it.

And Seattle on Thursday made a move to put the talk about Newton to a stop for now, agreeing to re-sign Geno Smith, who served as the backup to Russell Wilson a year ago and will compete to do so now again in 2020.

A source told the Times the move was expected to happen and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the two sides had agreed on a one-year deal.

That gives Seattle three quarterbacks on its roster — Wilson, Smith and Anthony Gordon, who was signed last month as an undrafted rookie free agent. Gordon played at Washington State.

Gordon and Smith will compete for the backup job, though new roster rules this year might make it easier to keep all three around in some capacity, either on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

Seattle will have to waive a player off of its 90-man roster to make room for Smith and that move had not yet been announced on Thursday.

Smith was on the roster for all of the 2019 season but did not play in a game as Wilson took ever every snap for the second straight season.

Wilson, in fact, has not missed a play since a game at Arizona in 2017, a streak of 38 straight regular-season games taking every snap.

Smith could be the first player to serve as a backup QB to Wilson for consecutive years since Tarvaris Jackson did so from 2013-15.

Smith, who will turn 30 in October, has 31 career NFL starts, 29 coming with the Jets in the 2013 and 20-14 seasons after he had been taken with the 39th overall pick by the Jets in 2013.

Smith last stared a game in 2017 with the Giants and last played in a game in 2018 with the Chargers.

This is the second straight year Smith has signed with Seattle in May. He did so last on May 15.

It could also be the second straight year Seattle enters camp with three quarterbacks on its roster — last year Smith battled with former first-round pick Paxton Lynch before winning the job with his steadier play in the preseason.

Actually, Smith was also initially released by Seattle before re-signing, a move that allowed the Seahawks some roster flexibility as they completed the Jadeveon Clowney trade (Seattle had to keep Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo on the roster until the trade became official).

Since Newton remains unsigned — and as the 2015 NFL MVP should have obvious interest from teams — some had connected him with the Seahawks since Seattle appeared likely to sign a veteran to compete with Gordon as a backup.

But indications all along had pointed to it being more likely Seattle would re-sign Smith than go after Newton, in large part since the Seahawks were not going to want to pay much for a backup. Smith is likely to sign for close to or at the league veteran minimum.