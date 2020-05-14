While there had been much discussion about Cam Newton and the Seahawks’ backup quarterback job, there was no indication the team ever seriously considered it.

And Seattle on Thursday made a move to put the talk about Newton to a stop for good for now, agreeing to re-sign Geno Smith, who served as the backup to Russell Wilson a year ago.

A source told the Times the move was expected to happen and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the two sides had agreed on a one-year deal.

That gives Seattle three quarterbacks on its roster — Wilson, Smith and Anthony Gordon, who was signed last month as an undrafted rookie free agent. Gordon played at Washington State.

Gordon and Smith will compete for the backup job, though new roster rules this year make it easier to keep all three around in some capacity, either on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

Seattle will have to waive a player off of its 90-man roster to make room for Smith and that move had not yet been announced on Thursday.

Advertising

Smith was on the roster for all of the 2019 season but did not take a snap as Wilson took ever every snap for the second straight season.

Wilson, in fact, has not missed a play since a game at Arizona in 2017, a streak of 38 straight regular-season games taking every snap.

Smith could be the first player to serve as a backup QB to Wilson for consecutive years since Tarvaris Jackson did so from 2013-15.

Smith, who will turn 30 in October, has 31 career NFL starts, 29 coming with the Jets in the 2013 and 20-14 seasons after he had been taken with the 39th overall pick by the Jets in 2013.

Smith last stared a game in 2017 with the Giants and last played in a game in 2018 with the Chargers.