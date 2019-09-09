RENTON — The Seahawks have re-signed cornerback Jamar Taylor, as initially reported by Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network.

Taylor was with the team throughout training camp before being released in the cutdown to 53. As a vested veteran his salary of $895,000 would have been guaranteed if he were on the roster Week 1. Now, he essentially plays on a week-to-week salary basis. That may have played a role in his release and re-signing.

But the Seahawks also may need him to replace the injured Neiko Thorpe, who left in the first half of Sunday’s 21-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring injury and Taylor also figures to get immediately throw back into the competition for the nickelback position.

Seattle used a nickel corner on just 22 of 77 defensive snaps in Sunday’s game, preferring to leave linebackers Mychal Kendricks and K.J. Wright in coverage, as well as wanting to take away the Bengals’ running game.

Rookie Ugo Amadi got 21 of those snaps in the words of coach Pete Carroll on ESPN 710 Radio Monday morning “did OK.” Akeem King got one snap filling in when Amadi had to leave the game briefly after getting the wind knocked out of him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Amadi allowed four receptions on four targets for 32 yards and two first downs, allowing a 100.00 quarterback rating.

Taylor, who had just $25,000 in his contract guaranteed, battled with Amadi and King for the nickel spot in camp before being released.

The Seahawks would seem likely to want to use a nickel corner more as they play teams such as the Steelers and Saints over the next two weeks and Taylor’s re-signing could fit into that thought, as well.

A corresponding move to make room for Taylor on the roster was not immediately announced but it could just be Thorpe going on injured reserve. Players placed on IR once the regular season begins can come back after eight games.

Thorpe, Seattle’s special teams captain, played just seven snaps on special teams Sunday before being sidelined.