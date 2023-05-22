RENTON — The Seahawks on Monday re-signed veteran cornerback Artie Burns, who spent all of last season on the team’s active roster but played just 16 snaps. All came in a Week Five loss at New Orleans.

Burns played in two other games on special teams but was inactive for Seattle’s other 14 games and the playoff loss to the 49ers.

A league source confirmed the signing.

It was not immediately clear how Seattle was making room for Burns on the 90-man roster.

The signing game after the Seahawks completed their first OTA (organized team activity) of the spring.

Advertising

Among the players not seen on the field during the OTA was cornerback Tariq Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a rookie after earning the starting spot at right cornerback.

With Woolen not on the field Monday, Michael Jackson and rookie Devon Witherspoon typically worked with the starting defense at cornerback.

But interestingly, Jackson usually was on the right side — where Woolen played last season — with Witherspoon on the left side, where Jackson started last year alongside Woolen. Tre Brown also played on the right side.

Last season, Burns was listed as a backup at left corner behind Jackson and Brown.

Brown, who suffered a knee injury in 2021 that still lingered into the 2022 season, appeared to be full go during Monday’s OTA.

But a couple other cornerbacks — Coby Bryant and Isaiah Dunn — also appeared to be limited. Bryant was the team’s starting nickel last season.

Advertising

Witherspoon appeared to still be somewhat limited. The team’s first pick at No. 5 overall out of Illinois, Witherspoon was limited during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month due to a lingering hamstring issue.

The signing of Burns would give Seattle 10 cornerbacks, assuming a cornerback is not released to make room on the team’s active roster.

Burns was a 2016 first-round pick of the Steelers at 25th overall out of Miami and started 32 games for Pittsburgh from 2016-19 before moving on to the Bears in 2020 and 2021 as a free agent. Burns started five games in 2021 including a late-season win over the Seahawks and then signed with the Seahawks in March 2022.

Burns worked as a starter for much of the first few weeks of camp last season before suffering a groin injury that lingered into the regular season and opened the door for Woolen and Jackson to emerge as the starting cornerbacks.