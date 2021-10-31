Travis Homer set a Seahawks team record Sunday that may be tough to break — shortest kickoff return for a touchdown.

Homer, a third-year running back out of Miami, grabbed an onside kick attempt from Jacksonville’s Matthew Wright and returned it 44 yards for a TD to cap the scoring in the Seahawks’ 31-7 win over the Jaguars.

Homer grabbed the ball after it took a big bounce, and with the Jags players going in the other direction hoping to try to recover the ball, he had an easy route to the end zone once he got through the initial line of players, outracing Rudy Ford and Andrew Wingard for the score.

It was the 17th kickoff return for a touchdown in Seahawks history, according to Pro Football Reference but the first of an onside kick.

The previous “shortest” return was 81 yards by Charlie Rogers against Buffalo in 2000.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has seen it before.

As coach at USC, he saw Brian Cushing return an onside kick 42 yards in a game against Notre Dame in 2006.

Carroll said he recalled that play during the Seahawks’ walk-through Saturday.

“See, Brian Cushing scored against (Notre Dame) a few years back in our SC days,” Carroll said. “And in practice yesterday we kicked one, Homer picked it up, and I was telling some guys, this happened before. Brian Cushing did this years ago. Just having fun with it. Sure enough, there it goes. Bang. So you never know.”

According to ESPN, it’s just the seventh time in the last 20 years an onside kick has been returned for a TD.

Homer’s kickoff return isn’t the shortest in NFL history. Jason Sehorn of the Giants had a 38-yarder in 2000, oddly enough against the Jaguars.

Dan Edwards of the Steelers was credited with a 17-yard return in 1949 when he took a lateral from a teammate who had gone the previous 80 yards and finished off a combined 97-yard return (some accounts also refer to it as a 98-yard return and give Edwards an 18-yard return).

More relevant for the Seahawks is that it was the first touchdown by the special teams or defense since the 2019 season. They went without one last year for the first time in franchise history (the last of either was a Quandre Diggs interception return against the Rams on Dec. 8, 2019).

It was the first kickoff return for a TD by the Seahawks since Tyler Lockett had a 99-yarder against Arizona in 2017. Lockett recalled seeing A.J. Brown of the Titans turn in a play similar to Homer’s for a 42-yard TD against the Colts last November.

“That was a dope play,” Lockett said. “… But, hey, the fact that you’re able to focus on catching it, then making a person miss while they have nobody in front of them to block, got to give him the credit.”

Reed out with groin injury

The Seahawks had only one injury Sunday, according to Carroll, but it could be a significant one.

Starting right cornerback D.J. Reed left the game in the fourth quarter with a pulled groin “of some sort,” Carroll said.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but it was bad enough that Carroll said Reed was not able to return to action — and would not have been able to even if the game was not a blowout.

New starters at corner, center

As Carroll had hinted throughout the week, the Seahawks would make a change on the offensive line. Ethan Pocic, the regular starter in 2020, reclaimed the starting job at center, replacing Kyle Fuller.

Advertising

Pocic has been out with a hamstring injury for much of the early part of the season.

Fuller, after seven starts, was the 32nd-ranked center in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 50.8. He’s struggled especially in pass protection, per PFF’s evaluation, with a grade of 45.0.

On defense, the Seahawks had another new starter at left cornerback — rookie Tre Brown.

Sidney Jones ended up splitting some snaps with Brown. Jones took over at right corner when Reed left the game in the fourth quarter.

Brown, out with a knee injury early in the season, drew strong reviews from Carroll and teammates after his first two appearances against Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

“Tre’s doing a phenomenal job as a rookie,” safety Jamal Adams said Sunday. “He’s very mature for his age and his football IQ. He’s only he’s only getting better. I’m excited for him. We’re really hard on him — we push him to the limit. For us in the back end, we want him to be great. That’s what we preach in our room, is greatness.”

Holmgren inducted into Ring of Honor

For the second consecutive game the Seahawks inducted a key member of the first Super Bowl team into the Ring of Honor. Monday, it was quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Sunday, it was coach Mike Holmgren.

Holmgren called the honor “unbelievable,” but joked that “I’m not going to talk as long as Matt did,” a reference to what was an especially rousing speech by Hasselbeck.

Holmgren also noted that he and his family decided to make Seattle their home after he retired because “we love it here. We do. It’s because you guys have loved our family and taken such good care of us.”

He ended his remarks by saying that Seahawks fans should be proud of the Super Bowl banner that hangs in the stadium, but that “there should be two,” a reference to the officiating controversies that the Seahawks felt helped cost them a win in Super Bowl XL, a 21-10 loss to the Steelers.