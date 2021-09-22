RENTON — Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first pick in the 2018 draft, sat out Wednesday’s practice while he continues to deal with a calf injury.

“He’s running, and he won’t make it this week, unless it’s a real surprise by the end of the week,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice. “That’s due to the process that has to make on running and all of that.”

Penny played in the opener at Indianapolis but sat out against the Titans.

Alex Collins was active last week with Penny out and had one carry for 25 yards and likely would again fill a backup role to Chris Carson.

Seahawks add WR Freddie Swain to injury report

A new name popped up on the Seahawks’ injury report Wednesday — receiver Freddie Swain, who sat out with a back injury just days after he had the best game of his career in a 33-30 loss Sunday to Tennessee.

Swain, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Florida, caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and played a career-high 41 snaps. It’s unclear whether he was hurt in the game or the injury cropped up later. Carroll did not mention it when he spoke to reporters before practice.

Swain played as much as he did Sunday in part because rookie Dee Eskridge was out with a concussion.

Potentially adding to Seattle’s receiver woes, Eskridge also sat out practice again Wednesday as he continues to deal with the effects of the injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter of the opener at Indianapolis.

Carroll said on his radio show Monday that Eskridge had “a real good chance” to return this week. But missing Wednesday’s practice increases the odds that he might have to sit out another game.

The good receiver news is that DK Metcalf appears to be OK after banging his knee late in Sunday’s game. Carroll said Monday that Metcalf said he felt fine, and Metcalf was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

With Eskridge and Swain dealing with injuries, Seattle has three healthy receivers on its roster in Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Penny Hart.

The Seahawks also have five receivers on their practice squad — Aaron Fuller, Connor Wedington, Cody Thompson, De’Quan Hampton and Cade Johnson — and could elevate two of those players for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, if needed.

RT Brandon Shell ‘day to day’

Right tackle Brandon Shell also sat out practice with an ankle injury suffered late in the loss to the Titans.

“He’s still a little sore, he won’t go today,” Carroll said. “We will see what happens this week — he will go day to day.”

If Shell can’t play against the Vikings, Carroll said the team will go with four-year vet Jamarco Jones, who stepped in at right tackle against the Titans.

“Jake (Curhan) also, he had a really nice preseason, but we would go with the experience first if that’s where we go,” Carroll said.

Curhan is an undrafted rookie out of Cal who has not played on offense yet but has played in each game on special teams with nine snaps overall.

Jones has seven career starts, including the postseason, with one at right tackle last year in a home loss to the Giants.

Nose tackle Bryan Mone improving

In better injury news, nose tackle Bryan Mone was listed as limited with an elbow/triceps injury after sitting out Sunday against the Titans. Mone played with the injury in the opener against the Colts before being held out last week.

But Carroll said it remains too early to tell if he can play Sunday.

“His strength is really coming back and from what I heard today they tested him three or four times,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what that means yet, but his strength came way back from where it was. He’s feeling much better but we have to find out if that’s enough to let him play yet.”

Seahawks to add former Packer Jace Sternberger

The Seahawks have agreed to sign former Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger to their practice squad, according to a tweet from Sternberger’s agent, Mike McCartney.

Sternberger was waived by Green Bay this week after he was reinstated by the NFL after being suspended two games in June for violating the league’s substance abuse policy — Sternberger later tweeted in the wake of the suspension that he drank while on anti-depressants, causing him to fall asleep behind the wheel of his car.

After clearing waivers, he became a free agent.

The 6-4, 250-pounder out of Texas A&M was the 75th overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Packers.

Sternberger played just 60 snaps as a rookie in 2019 while dealing with a concussion. He saw his playing time increase in 2020 before suffering another concussion that caused him to miss the last four games of the regular season, making 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in 202 snaps.

Sternberger also had three catches for 15 yards in the 2019 playoffs, including one for 2 yards in Green Bay’s divisional round win over Seattle. He was not active for Green Bay’s two playoff games last season despite being deemed healthy after recovering from the concussion.

Seattle has three tight ends on its 53-man roster in Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Tyler Mabry. Colby Parkinson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is on injured reserve and eligible to come off next week.

Seattle also has one tight end on the practice squad in Michael Jacobson, a former basketball player at Iowa State.